Noise Pop 2019: The Bay to Sacramento

San Francisco’s beloved Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival returns throughout the Bay Area on February 25 through March 3, with more than 160 musical acts, including Beirut, Yuma, Princess Nokia, Nosaj Thing, Albert Hammond Jr., Saul Williams, Tommy Guerrero and many more.

Celebrating 27 years of independent music and arts, Noise Pop will be taking over venues such as The Fillmore, Rickshaw Stop, Cafe du Nord, The Independent, The New Parish and more, with exclusive happy hours, discounts, giveaways, a merchandise pop-up, record release, a photo retrospective, and of course a heap of live music.

Noise Pop will also make its way back to Sacramento during the festival as The Marías headline Holy Diver on March 2, alongside Los Angeles’ Katzù Oso and New York’s Nicotine. The “one-off” show reinforces Noise Pop’s commitment to expand outside the Bay Area and has promise to continue its expansion as it presents more shows in the future.

Sacramento will also be making a soulful presence during main festival dates, as Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue will be performing at Bottom of The Hill on February 28, alongside San Francisco’s Travis Hayes. Since their debut album ‘Privacy’ came out in 2018, Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue have been making beautiful strides toward a promising career, with heartfelt sultry tracks, such as “After Hours,” “Space,” and “Making It Up.”

Below, we have gathered a preview of some of the most promising shows from this year’s Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival:

For a complete list of artists, shows, and more information on Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival 2019, visit NoisePopFest.com.