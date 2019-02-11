DOCO Offers Plenty of Sweet Spots to Treat that Special Valentine

From simple yet lovely offers to romantic experiences and more, DOCO (Downtown Commons) offers plenty of sweet spots to treat that special someone before, during and after Valentine’s Day. A sampling of some of the amazing offers and unique experiences for spending time with that special Valentine at DOCO include the following:
- Andy’s Candy & Apothecary – to help make Valentine’s Day extra sweet, the “Calling All Dreamers” winner is offering a variety of romantic greeting cards and hand-crafted candies, such as heart-shaped, strawberry shortcake-flavored suckers and candied hearts (while supplies last);
- Burger Lounge – known for their scrumptious grass-fed burgers and cage-free turkey, the popular eatery is offering a fun “Put A Ring On It” promotion where customers receive a free regular order of onion rings with any entrée purchase on February 14 only;
- Century Theatres – is presenting four special showings of “Dirty Dancing,” the steamy date-night movie, on February 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. each evening;
- Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar & the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel – are pairing up to offer a delightful deal for overnight Kimpton Sawyer Hotels guests that includes a “Fizz Flight & Cheese Board for Two.” Guests can experience a special flight highlighted by three of the world’s most sought-after champagnes and five-hand-selected cheeses. Cost is $68 per couple and is valid Friday, through Saturday, February 16. As other stand-alone options for all Fizz customers, guests can enjoy a bottle of sparkling rose and six chocolate covered strawberries for $60 or a half-bottle of Krug and caviar (30 grams) for $150;
- Häagen-Dazs – to make Valentine’s Day even sweeter, couples and guests can enjoy a special offer to buy one frozen dessert and get one half-off on February 14 evening only;
- The Pizza Press – a perfect meal deal made for two, The Pizza Press is offering guests the opportunity to buy one signature or “publish your own” pizza and get one half off on Valentine’s evening only from 4 p.m. to close;
- Popbar – is offering a special chocolate covered strawberry “gelatoShake” which includes a chocolate dipped waffle cone and whipped cream available now until supplies last;
- Pressed Juicery – is offering free Valentine’s Day Grams to show BFFs that they are beautiful inside and out. Plus, customers can treat themselves to a free gift from Pressed Juicery or Kiehl’s (naturally inspired skincare, body and haircare). Valentine’s Day Grams can be sent from Pressed Juicery and offers are valid now through February 14;
- Punch Bowl Social – is offering a “Shot Through the Heart” punch bowl and will be hosting a special “Galentine’s Day” – a great time with best girlfriends – because nothing says “I Love You” like a pink punch bowl shared with besties. The special event and activities are available on Wednesday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.;
- Revival at the Sawyer – is offering two options on Valentine’s Day evening: a three-course dinner with a wine pairing for two from 6 to 9 p.m. for $80 per person (reservations are encouraged), and a “Singles on the Prowl” event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that costs $250 for up to six guests and includes a bottle of Absolut or Don Julio paired with a sweet treat;
- 24 Hour Fitness – perfect for fitness lovers, all classes on February 14 will be extra special with GX instructors hosting love-themed, red vs. white classes. To join the fun, members and guests are encouraged to wear red or white workout clothing to classes that day. The night will end with a special team-taught Body Combat class at 7:30 p.m. led by GX24 married couple Kerry and Atsuko, followed by a special 15-minute GX24 after party.
Centrally located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, DOCO is a must-visit entertainment, shopping and lifestyle destination that showcases some of the very best the city has to offer in terms of retailers, bars, restaurants, office space and more. In addition to special Valentine’s Day related events, activities and offerings, guests can enjoy shopping at a fantastic mix of retailers, indulging at amazing restaurants, bars and eateries, and being part of engaging events and activities that help to make DOCO a dynamic community gathering place.
