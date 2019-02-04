Home » DOCO & Verge Team Up to Make Local Art Accessible with Second Saturday Activations
DOCO & Verge Team Up to Make Local Art Accessible with Second Saturday Activations

In an effort to extend and amplify engagement with the local arts community, DOCO (Downtown Commons) has entered into a year-long marketing partnership with Verge Center for the Arts to co-present free Second Saturday activities at the plaza plus sponsor the 14th Annual Sac Open Studios tour program this upcoming fall.

“With Golden 1 Center as the home of the largest public art investment in the city’s history, we continually look for new opportunities to showcase local art in accessible and meaningful ways – including the extension into DOCO Plaza,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operation John Rinehart. “We are committed to introducing and fostering an appreciation for the arts in our community and are thrilled that Verge Center for the Arts will join many other local art organizations that will be involved and celebrated at DOCO in 2019.”

The community is invited to participate in free Second Saturday activities happening each month at DOCO. Volunteers and staff members from Verge Center for the Arts will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help with most of the monthly hands-on activities offered at the plaza. A few of the upcoming art-related Second Saturday offerings include the following:

  • Saturday, February 9 – Lunar New Year paper lantern and Year of the Pig button making
  • Saturday, March 9 – St. Patricks’ Day-related stamp making (made from potatoes)
  • Saturday, April 13 – an Easter-related fun and colorful daffodil making activity for all ages

Craft supplies will be provided and are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to change (based on weather and other conditions).  All event details and calendar announcements can be found on DOCOSacramento.com/Events or Facebook.com/DOCOSacramento.

In addition to many collaborative Second Saturday activities at the plaza, DOCO will be a sponsor of the 14th Annual Sac Open Studios art tour led by Verge Center for the Arts. Leading up to the studio tours in September, DOCO will be an active partner in the community-wide celebration of local arts as the site of an advance kick-off event when the guides are released.

“We are so excited to be able to partner with DOCO and the Sacramento Kings to bring Sac Open Studios to an even wider audience,” said Liv Moe, Executive Director of Verge Center for the Arts. “Their valuable support will enable Verge to expand the reach of the popular art tour as it enters its 14th year.”

More information about DOCO’s involvement in Sac Open Studios will be available at a later date at DOCOSacramento.com and VergeArt.com.

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an emerging entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by 1.8 million square feet of incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room boutique hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled “Coloring Book.”

 For more information, visit DOCOSacramento.com.

Photo courtesy of Verge Center for the Arts

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

