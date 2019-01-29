Sol Blume Music Festival Returns in Full Bloom

Sacramento’s second annual Sol Blume music festival is set to take over Cesar Chavez Plaza on April 27. Rooted in the spirit of soulful hip-hop and R&B, this year’s festival will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Miguel, who will be making his first appearance in the capital since 2012.

Presented by ENT Legends and CVLT Events, Sol Blume made sure not to lose any traction as it aims to become a definitive staple of the Sacramento community and beyond.

“After the overwhelmingly positive and supportive feedback we received last year, we plan to raise the festival to even greater heights and bring a better on-site experience for all our attendees,” said festival co-founders and executive producers Justin Nordan and Fornati Kumeh. “Creating and producing this event is an amazing milestone for Sacramento’s thriving music community, and we just couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds for our team.”

Similar to last year’s festival, this year’s lineup features a collection of like-minded creatives, with individual worlds of their own.

Toronto’s Jessie Reyez will swoon crowds with her unraveling lyrics, balancing between English and Spanish tones, while Atlanta’s J.I.D will bring his lyrical arsenal, fresh from Dreamville, to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

In addition, Grammy Award-nominated rapper and Instagram-phenom Tierra Whack, will be taking the visually enticing tales from her debut project, “Whack World,” to a live performance sure to be a major highlight.

For many Sacramentans, Sol Blume will be the first chance to see some of today’s most creative and promising artists.

Perhaps one of the more anticipated artists this year will be Jamaican-born singer and producer Maségo, whose breakout song “Tadow,” which exemplifies his DIY-style of production and performance, recently celebrated 100 million views on YouTube.

Chicago rapper Tobi Lou, is also bound to shine come April as his star power seems to grow with each new project. As his debut album, executively-produced by legendary producer No I.D., is slated to come out in 2019, Detroit’s powerful songstress Queen Naija, and Indian-American R&B singer Raveena are also slated to release their own debut albums this year, which means live previews and unreleased music could be a common theme at Sol Blume.

Individually, the artists representing this year’s Sol Blume music festival are able to sell out shows across the country on their own accord. Together, the aforementioned artists, along with Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, Kiana Ledé, Jess Connelly, Dave B, Ivy Sole, Parisalexa and UMI, are sure to make a statement in Sacramento come April 27.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 30.

For more information on Sol Blume Music Festival, visit SolBlume.com

You can also view last year’s official recap video, below.