18 Local Restaurants & Eateries Extend Special Offers on Free Museum Day

Hungry for some fun? Eighteen local restaurants are extending special offers and discounts to those who attend Free Museum Day this Saturday, February 2. Twenty-four museums are offering complimentary admission as part of the 21st Annual Free Museum Day that takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coordinated by Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) with the support of Visit Sacramento, Free Museum Day and Sacramento Museum Week, presented by Sutter Health and sponsored by California Family Fitness.

The following local restaurants and eateries are extending special offers on February 2 to those wearing a Sacramento Area Museum sticker they receive at any of the participating museums and destinations that day only (or displaying the sticker on their smartphones):

Backbone Café (729 J Street) – 15 percent off entire order

Crazy for Yogurt (four locations: 5150 Arden Way in Carmichael, 4005 Manzanita Ste. 39 in Carmichael, 10824 Olson Drive #D in Rancho Cordova & 2095 Golden Centre Lane #20 in Gold River) – 20 percent off any purchase of $5 or more

Danny’s Mini Donuts (900 2nd Street, Old Sacramento) – $1 off a dozen mini donuts

Dos Coyotes (two locations in Sacramento – 6450 Folsom Blvd. #101 & 2701 Del Paso Road #160) – $6 two-taco basket

The Firehouse (1112 2nd Street, Old Sacramento) – 15 percent off food bill (excluding alcohol; restaurant open for dinner on Saturday)

Hop Gardens (2904 Franklin Blvd.) – free appetizer with purchase of any 12″ pizza

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden (1022 2nd Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront) – Friends & Family 15 percent off food purchase

Marly and Moo (608 Sutter Street, Folsom) – 10 percent off bill (not valid with other discounts or offers)

MOD Pizza (Howe Bout Arden) – buy one MOD size pizza, get a second for free (BOGO)

Original Pete’s (5005 Foothills Blvd, Roseville) – 20 percent off bill (not valid with other discounts or offers)

The Pizza Press – (405 K Street, Ste. 240 in DOCO) – buy one signature or “publish your own” pizza, get one half off

Pizzeria Classico (702 Sutter Street, Suite A in Folsom) – 15 percent off bill

RareTea (414 K Street, Ste. 225 in DOCO) – 10 percent off in-store purchases

Sourdough & Co (5005 Foothills Blvd. #7, Roseville) – 20% off bill (not valid with other discounts or offers)

Free Museum Day is a popular cultural tradition designed to encourage all members of the community to experience the Capital City’s incredible wealth of art, history, science and wildlife, free of charge. Many of the museums are within walking distance of each other and easily accessible via public transportation.

And, to help easily and conveniently transport guests who wish to visit multiple museums in Sacramento’s urban core, Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) is offering free rides on all buses and light rail trains on Saturday, February 2 only with a printed SacRT Museum Day flyer (only one flyer needed per family or group). A screen shot of the flyer from a smartphone is also acceptable. To print or display the flyer, please visit SacRT.com. For more information specifically about SacRT park-and-ride stations and schedules, visit sacrt.com/services.

New in 2019, Free Museum Day is the kick-off to a week filled with special activities presented by various museums and popular destinations. A listing of special Sacramento Museum Week activities (February 2-8) is available on the website (SacMuseums.org).

In addition to Sutter Health and California Family Fitness, Free Museum Day & Sacramento Museum Week are proudly supported by active and engaged media partners including FOX40 & Studio40 Live, KSEG 96.9 FM, 106.5FM The End, ESPN Radio 1320AM, 102.5 KSFM & 94.7FM, Outword Media and Sacramento365.com.

More detailed information about participating museums, addresses, limitations, suggested parking and public transit options is available at SacMuseums.org (click on “News & Events”), or by calling Visit Sacramento at 916-808-7777.

Participating Museums for Free Museum Day on February 2, 2019*

Aerospace Museum of California – California Automobile Museum – California Museum – California State Capitol Museum – California State Library – California State Railroad Museum – Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum – Folsom History Museum – Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park – Locke Boarding House Museum – Maidu Museum & Historic Site – SSVMS Museum of Medical History – Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum – Powerhouse Science Center – Roseville Utility Exploration Center – Sacramento Children’s Museum – Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – Sacramento History Museum – Sojourner Truth African American Museum – State Indian Museum – Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – Verge Center for the Arts – Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall) – Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento)

*Not all SAM member museums will be able to officially participate in Free Museum Day on February 2, 2019, by offering complimentary admission so please review the participant list carefully and/or contact them directly with any museum-specific questions.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at SacMuseums.org.

*Photo courtesy of Dos Coyotes