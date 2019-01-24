24 Museums to Participate in Free Museum Day

With 24 museums offering complimentary admission, the 21st Annual Free Museum Day takes place on Saturday, February 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New this year, the popular day is also the kick-off to Sacramento Museum Week (February 2-8) filled with special events, activities and activations at various museums.

While admission is complimentary to everyone on Free Museum Day only, regular admission applies at all museums during Sacramento Museum Week.

“We are thrilled to present the 21st Annual Free Museum Day plus extend the fun by offering a new Sacramento Museum Week this year,” said Sacramento Area Museums Chair Delta Pick Mello. “Our continuing goal as a collaborative organization is to introduce the community to the amazing array of arts, culture and museum offerings available in the greater Sacramento region.”

New in 2019, Free Museum Day is the kick-off to a week filled with special activities presented by various museums and popular destinations. While a comprehensive listing will be available on the website (SacMuseums.org), a sampling of the special activities follows:

Saturday, 2/2 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – 24 local museums and popular destinations offer free admission along with some that will present special activities for guests;

Sunday, 2/3 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – the California Automobile Museum offers "Downtown Sunday Drives" in vintage cars;

Monday, 2/4 (11 to 11:30 a.m.) – the California State Railroad Museum presents an "All Aboard for Story Time" children's reading activity;

Tuesday, 2/5 (6 to 8:30 p.m.) – Verge Center for the Arts offers a real-life Adult Drop-In Figure Drawing class;

Wednesday, 2/6 (10 a.m.) – the California State Library will conduct special guided tours on this day and during Museum Week Tuesday and Thursday. Museum Day tours will be on request.

Thursday, 2/7 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Locke Art Studio will offer a free Joy Kuo Master silk screen printing demonstration;

Friday, 2/8 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Cemetery volunteers will be available to answer questions about the Cemetery, help visitors find specific graves or assist with their genealogical research.

Free Museum Day is a popular cultural tradition designed to encourage all members of the community to experience the Capital City’s incredible wealth of art, history, science and wildlife, free of charge. Many of the museums are within walking distance of each other and easily accessible via public transportation.

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) will be offering free rides on all buses and light rail trains on Saturday, February 2 only, with a printed SacRT Museum Day flyer (only one flyer needed per family or group). A screen shot of the flyer from a smartphone is also acceptable.

On Free Museum Day, event coordinators suggest that guests plan to visit no more than two or three different museums on this day in order to allow adequate time to enjoy the experience and to travel between individual sites. Due to the popularity of Free Museum Day, some locations must limit the number of admissions for safety reasons. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but note the last guests will be admitted at 4 p.m.

Participating Museums for Free Museum Day on February 2, 2019*

Aerospace Museum of California – California Automobile Museum – California Museum – California State Capitol Museum – California State Library – California State Railroad Museum – Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum – Folsom History Museum – Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park – Locke Boarding House Museum – Maidu Museum & Historic Site – SSVMS Museum of Medical History – Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum – Powerhouse Science Center – Roseville Utility Exploration Center – Sacramento Children’s Museum – Sacramento Historic City Cemetery – Sacramento History Museum – Sojourner Truth African American Museum – State Indian Museum – Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – Verge Center for the Arts – Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall) – Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento)

*Not all SAM member museums will be able to officially participate in Free Museum Day on February 2, 2019, by offering complimentary admission so please review the participant list carefully and/or contact them directly with any museum-specific questions.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, “like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at SacMuseums.org.