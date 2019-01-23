Home » The Crocker’s Brand-New Music Series: Global Rhythms
global
In the City Music

The Crocker’s Brand-New Music Series: Global Rhythms

3 Min Read

Joining a long history of music and arts series, the Crocker Art Museum is kicking off 2019 with a four-month world music project titled Global Rhythms. In the spirit of our city’s diverse cultural makeup, the Crocker will welcome four special presentations inside the museum’s Setzer Foundation Auditorium, including; an homage to Brazil, a new school of Mexican folk, a legendary Nigerian ensemble, and a rhythmic fusion of Indian, Mexican, European folk and American jazz.

Providing a variety of what world music has to offer, Global Rhythms is the exciting brainchild of Julie Baker, a local arts entrepreneur, Stacy Shelnut-Hendrick, the Crocker’s director of education, and Erin Dorn, the Crocker’s adult education and art access coordinator.

“It sort of originated with our director of education who recognized that we had never had a music series focused on world music and that here in Sacramento we’re an incredible diverse community,” said Dorn. “We thought it would be really important, and fun, and interesting to look at music from all over the globe, as a way to bring people together, have a lot of fun, learn something new and just enjoy music together.”

In combining their efforts, Baker, Shelnut-Hendrick and Dorn narrowed down a long list of potential performers for Global Rhythms to be a successful event for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s so many amazing performers in the world music genre, some are out of our price range, so there’s always that, but we knew we wanted world-class performers,” said Dorn. “People who were going to put on an excellent concert, fantastic musicianship, but also, people who were going to put on a lively performance for us. We want this to be a really fun series. We will not be upset at all if people get up and start dancing, it’s that kind of deal.”

Known for its exceptional music series, such as Jazz Night at the Crocker and the Classical Concert Series, Global Rhythms is expected to be a noteworthy addition to the Crocker’s roster of events.

Below, you will find dates for each month of the series and the artists that will be performing:

Beyond the concerts, guests will also have the opportunity to interact with the artists during a Q&A following each performance.

Admission to all of the Crocker’s galleries is included in the price of a concert ticket.

Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and end approximately half hour before the museum closes.

For more information on “Global Rhythms” and the Crocker Art Museum, visit CrockerArt.org

Photo courtesy of the Crocker Art Museum.

Explore the Site

 

    26jan10:00 am3:00 pmFeaturedGold Discover Day at Marshall Gold Discovery SHP

    27jan11:00 am5:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Chocolate Festival is Back

    09feb(feb 9)10:00 am10(feb 10)6:00 pmFeaturedTotal Health & Fitness Expo

    14feb7:30 pm9:00 pmFeaturedThe Langston Hughes Project Presents Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods of Jazz

    16feb(feb 16)10:00 am08jun(jun 8)4:00 pmFeaturedDemonstration Days at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander is assistant editor for Sacramento Press. A native to California, he enjoys writing and discovering the varieties of art, live music, nature and everyday wonders the Sacramento region has to offer.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X