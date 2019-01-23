The Crocker’s Brand-New Music Series: Global Rhythms

Joining a long history of music and arts series, the Crocker Art Museum is kicking off 2019 with a four-month world music project titled Global Rhythms. In the spirit of our city’s diverse cultural makeup, the Crocker will welcome four special presentations inside the museum’s Setzer Foundation Auditorium, including; an homage to Brazil, a new school of Mexican folk, a legendary Nigerian ensemble, and a rhythmic fusion of Indian, Mexican, European folk and American jazz.

Providing a variety of what world music has to offer, Global Rhythms is the exciting brainchild of Julie Baker, a local arts entrepreneur, Stacy Shelnut-Hendrick, the Crocker’s director of education, and Erin Dorn, the Crocker’s adult education and art access coordinator.

“It sort of originated with our director of education who recognized that we had never had a music series focused on world music and that here in Sacramento we’re an incredible diverse community,” said Dorn. “We thought it would be really important, and fun, and interesting to look at music from all over the globe, as a way to bring people together, have a lot of fun, learn something new and just enjoy music together.”

In combining their efforts, Baker, Shelnut-Hendrick and Dorn narrowed down a long list of potential performers for Global Rhythms to be a successful event for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s so many amazing performers in the world music genre, some are out of our price range, so there’s always that, but we knew we wanted world-class performers,” said Dorn. “People who were going to put on an excellent concert, fantastic musicianship, but also, people who were going to put on a lively performance for us. We want this to be a really fun series. We will not be upset at all if people get up and start dancing, it’s that kind of deal.”

Known for its exceptional music series, such as Jazz Night at the Crocker and the Classical Concert Series, Global Rhythms is expected to be a noteworthy addition to the Crocker’s roster of events.

Below, you will find dates for each month of the series and the artists that will be performing:

Beyond the concerts, guests will also have the opportunity to interact with the artists during a Q&A following each performance.

Admission to all of the Crocker’s galleries is included in the price of a concert ticket.

Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and end approximately half hour before the museum closes.

For more information on “Global Rhythms” and the Crocker Art Museum, visit CrockerArt.org

Photo courtesy of the Crocker Art Museum.