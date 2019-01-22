History Museum Temporarily Closed for Renovations but Tours Continue

The Sacramento History Alliance has announced that while the Sacramento History Museum is temporarily closed for a much-needed renovation project through mid-March, the popular tours, programs and games continue through the winter months.

“The current renovation project underway is a big step in the long-range strategic plans to reposition and refresh the Sacramento History Museum,” said Delta Pick Mello, Executive Director of the Sacramento History Alliance. “By removing the escalator and remodeling the ground floor space it vacates, we’ll be able to create an exciting new experience for visitors as well as a dynamic community event space. In the meantime, history is alive and well in our amazing historic district and we invite the community to plan a visit to experience our engaging tours, interactive games and more.”

While the History Museum is undergoing renovations, popular Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games and school field trips will begin at the Sacramento Visitors Center located nearby at 1002 Second Street in Old Sacramento. Additionally, dedicated Living History volunteers will continue to portray 19th century characters and bring history to life on the streets along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

For guests interested in enjoying a fun and unique interpretive experience, the winter tour and game schedule is as follows (through March 2019):

Old Sacramento Underground Tours – one tour departs daily at 1 p.m. plus an added 2:30 p.m. tour is available on Fridays and an 11:30 a.m. tour on Saturdays and Sundays. Tours cost $15 for adults, $10 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children ages five and under.

Gold Fever! Games – one dynamic and interactive game begins on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Games cost $10 for adults, $6 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children ages five and under. Walk-ins welcome!

Tour/Game Ticket Bundling Opportunity – for guests who book both an Underground Tour and a Gold Fever! Game at the same time (even if the tour and game take place on different days), cost is $20 for adults, $13 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children ages five and under. Plus, when guests bundle the tours, they will also receive a raincheck for free admission to the renovated History Museum once it reopens.

The Sacramento History Alliance works with the City of Sacramento to oversee and work collaboratively with the Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento Visitors Center, Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games, Anytime Tours, Living History Programs, and the Center for Sacramento History.

For more information and/or to purchase advance tickets for Gold Fever! Games or Old Sacramento Underground tours, please visit SacHistoryMuseum.org or call the Sacramento Visitors Center at 916-808-7644. Walk-ins are welcome for the tours and games, based on availability.

Proceeds from the tours and games benefit the Sacramento History Alliance programs and the Sacramento History Museum.