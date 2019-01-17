A Decade of California Roots

Perhaps the most resourceful festival in California, the 10th Annual California Roots and Music Festival is all set to return to Monterey, California during this year’s Memorial Day Weekend. The three day reggae event will be graced by headliners Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid and Rebelution.

Known for its grand attraction to the reggae community, each year of the festival has been a haven for the most peaceful music lovers. With big names like Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, SOJA and UB40, this year’s festival goers are in for a real treat.

Beyond the music, California Roots has continuously offered the opportunity to give back to Mother Earth as their “greening initiatives” have created programs that live within the festival’s blueprint to offset its carbon footprint, among other goals. Programs for Redwood Deforestation, Water Conservation, Waste Diversion, and Steel Pints all live in the spirit of the festival. Throughout the years, live art, yoga, and creative workshops have also furthered the idea of community within the reggae culture. This year’s addition to the causes will be a special release of merchandise especially designed to support victims of the Camp Fire, with all proceeds going to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief fund.

What truly makes the festival so ingenuous is its ability to bring artists from a relatively small music genre to create an extraordinary experience. In doing so, many fan-favorites will be returning this year, including Dirty Heads, Pepper, Collie Buddz, Matisyahu, The Green, Common Kings, and Cypress Hill. The inclusion of Tash Sultana, Citizen Cope and Nahko and Medicine For The People will also serve as a foretelling representation of how far the festival can go in the next ten years. For all it has done in the last ten years, California Roots is sure to serve the highest vibration of reggae spirit and community within California this year.

Single day and three-day tickets are now available.

For more information on California Roots Music and Arts Festival, visit CaliforniaRootsFestival.com.