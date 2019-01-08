Cheers to Seven Years of BottleRock

California’s wine country is getting a substantial dosage of rock this upcoming Memorial Day weekend as BottleRock Napa Valley welcomes Imagine Dragons, Neil Young with Promise of the Real and Mumford & Sons for the three-day music, wine, food and brew festival.

While the aforementioned will respectively be headlining the show this year, the legendary Santana, Pharrell Williams, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes and Flogging Molly will also be coming to rock Northern California’s “first taste of summer.”

In its seventh year, BottleRock continues to curate one of the nation’s highest caliber of events with its focus on culinary tales that celebrate the region’s mouth-watering atmosphere. Not to outshine the musical lineup, the crowd-favorite culinary stage lineup is still yet to be released, but if past festivals are any indication—the wait is well worth it.

Just as a good wine starts with its roots in the dirt, BottleRock has always managed to showcase a wide selection of artists who have dug their feet in the roots of rock & roll. The soul of the festival remains mostly pure, and while some acts seem to come back each year—including Michael Franti & Spearhead, White Panda and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony, among others—this consistency is a real sign of community.

As the community grows with each new lineup, the quality of talent gets deeper as well. Artists such as Against Me!, The Regrettes, Elle King, Neon Trees, Bishop Briggs, Con Brio and Gang of Youths are some of the more promising acts on this year’s lineup. Of course, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra will likely be a major highlight as well.

The bottom line is BottleRock never disappoints and 2019 is looking like a great year for music fans with an appetite.

Three-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 8 at 10 AM PST.

Single-day tickets will go on sale Jan. 10 at 10 AM PST.

To view the full lineup, and for more information on BottleRock Napa Valley, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.