FREE Second Saturday Activities Continue Each Month at DOCO

The community is invited and encouraged to participate in FREE Second Saturday activities happening each month at DOCO (Downtown Commons) from 10 a.m. to noon.

On January 12, the planned Second Saturday activity is a felt banner making class that provides an opportunity for guests to create a unique item to help personalize any room or workspace. This hands-on activity is made possible due to a partnership with The Shelf, a shared retail space at DOCO that highlights Sacramento makers and artisans. Interested guests of all ages will enjoy the crafty felt banner class inside The Shelf retail space (405 K Street, Ste.130) that includes the option to add customized copy to the banners. All supplies will be provided for the crafty classes that begin at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and are limited to the first 20 people per class (advance reservations are not required but the activity is available on a first come, first served basis).

Looking forward, other planned Second Saturday activities at DOCO include a special activity that celebrates the Lunar New Year in February and a St. Patrick’s Day-related activity in March. More detailed information about future Second Saturday activities will be available at a future date.

Centrally located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, DOCO is a must-visit entertainment, shopping and lifestyle destination that showcases some of the very best the city has to offer in terms of retailers, bars, restaurants, office space and more. In addition to Second Saturday activities, guests can enjoy shopping at a fantastic mix of retailers, indulging at amazing restaurants, bars and eateries, and being part of engaging events and activities that help to make DOCO a dynamic community gathering place.

Participation in DOCO’s Second Saturday activities is available on a first-come, first served basis and are subject to change (based on weather and other conditions. All event details and calendar announcements can be found on the DOCO Facebook event pages and at DOCOSacramento.com.

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an emerging entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by 1.8 million square feet of incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room boutique hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled “Coloring Book.”