Travis Scott’s Astroworld Lit Up Golden 1 Center

Houston’s current hip-hop ambassador, Travis Scott, turned Golden 1 Center into an amusement park as he brought his ASTROWORLD Tour to Sacramento on Saturday, December 15. In support of his latest studio album, also titled ‘Astroworld,’ Scott made sure to bring the phenomenal Sheck Wes and Gunna to open up the show. From the album’s concept, to the show ‘s production and fashionable merchandise, Scott has clearly outdone himself on his third headlining tour to seal a complete package of an unforgettable night .

Those who walked through Sacramento’s DOCO plaza were greeted with a large golden blow-up of Travis Scott’s head, which served as a perfect welcome to Astroworld. It’s no secret that Scott’s latest album and show was inspired by an amusement park, AstroWorld, that lived in Houston during his youth. “’99, took AstroWorld, it had to relocate/Told the dogs I’d bring it back, it was a seal of faith”, Scott raps in one of the album’s standout tracks, titled “Stargazing.” With three Grammy nominations, including ‘Best Rap Performance for “Sicko Mode,”‘ ‘Best Rap Song for “Sicko Mode”‘ and ‘Best Rap Album for “Astroworld,”‘ Scott’s efforts continue to be rewarded by all accounts.

Around 3:00 PM on Saturday, fans flocked to downtown Sacramento, eager to see Travis Scott perform and check out the multiple pop up shops he had set up around the arena. Fans made sure to show up on the dot to cop merchandise, though wait times seemed to exceed the start of the show. By 4:00 PM, the energy had steadily risen with two hours still to go before doors opened.

Inside Golden 1 Center, Sheck Wes and Gunna opened the show with impressive performances that brought so much energy the arena’s foundation was literally bouncing with anticipation for the main event.

With a carousel on a secondary stage, the night would kick off with “Stargazing,” the opening track on Astroworld, a song filled with both somber emotion and rage. By the second song, Scott buckled into his own carousel on stage to perform the song “Carousel,” while hanging upside down like hip-hop’s Evel Knievel. On this same carousel ride, fans with special passes would take turns throughout the evening.

From a single-car roller coaster hanging from the ceiling, above the general admission standing area, Scott would eventually soar back and forth performing songs such as “Can’t Say” and “Antidote” on Saturday night.

Travis Scott masterfully captured the audience and created an atmosphere for fans to get lost in his music and creative vision for a full hour and thirty minutes. For all the show teasers scattered across social media, Scott definitely did not disappoint fans. And it would seem the feeling was mutual, as the morning following the show Scott tweeted, “Sac town kick the west coast off something serious. Oh my geeze.”

Photos by Tori Kobayashi.