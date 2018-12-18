Dine Downtown 2019 Returns with 35 Tantalizing Restaurants

Foodies rejoice! Sacramento’s favorite culinary celebration, Dine Downtown Restaurant Week, returns for its 14th year January 11—21, 2019. A cost-effective way for local foodies and families to explore downtown and midtown Sacramento’s top restaurants, Dine Downtown showcases local chefs creating unique, 3-course prix fixe menus for only $35.
Since all participating restaurants are located near the hottest social spots in Sacramento, this is a great way to plan ahead for any special occasions such as a girls night out, date night, and even a night out on the town!
“Dine Downtown is a celebration of the culinary talents that call our urban core home,” said Michael Ault, executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.
Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides a significant boost for local restaurants during an otherwise slower period for the industry. In its 13-year run, Dine Downtown has generated more than $5 million in restaurant sales in the Central City. More than just a foodie favorite and economic boost for local restaurants, $1 from every Dine Downtown meal is donated to food literacy and social service programs in the community. In 2017, more than $13,000 was raised to support programs run by the Food Literacy Center and Transforming Lives, Cultivating Success (TLCS).
According to Erin Johansen, executive director of TLCS, the donation from Dine Downtown allows them to provide food for some of the most vulnerable residents of downtown.
“Quite literally, it’s been a life-saver,” she said.
Participating restaurants include:
The Firehouse Restaurant
Frank Fat’s
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Joe’s Crab Shack
Fat City Bar & Café
Biba Restaurant
Foundation Restaurant & Bar
The Melting Pot
Empress Tavern
Skool Japanese Gastropub
Iron Horse Tavern
Cafeteria 15L
Firestone Public House
The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
Camden Spit & Larder
Tiger
Mayahuel Tequila Museo
La Cosecha
The Diplomat Steakhouse
Ella Dining Room & Bar
Tower Bridge Bistro
ll Fornaio Sacramento
Brasserie Capitale
Aioli Bodega Española
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Kasbah Lounge
Tapa the World
Binchoyaki
Paragary’s
Centro Cocina Mexicana
Esquire Grill
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Peruse menus and make your reservations online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. And don’t forget to tag your foodie photos with #DineDowntownSac for a chance to be featured in Dine Downtown promotions.
Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and presented by Kaiser Permanente with support from Eat Farm to Fork and official transportation sponsor, Sacramento Regional Transit District. Photo courtesy of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.