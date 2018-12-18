Dine Downtown 2019 Returns with 35 Tantalizing Restaurants

Foodies rejoice! Sacramento’s favorite culinary celebration, Dine Downtown Restaurant Week, returns for its 14th year January 11—21, 2019. A cost-effective way for local foodies and families to explore downtown and midtown Sacramento’s top restaurants, Dine Downtown showcases local chefs creating unique, 3-course prix fixe menus for only $35.

Since all participating restaurants are located near the hottest social spots in Sacramento, this is a great way to plan ahead for any special occasions such as a girls night out, date night, and even a night out on the town!

“Dine Downtown is a celebration of the culinary talents that call our urban core home,” said Michael Ault, executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides a significant boost for local restaurants during an otherwise slower period for the industry. In its 13-year run, Dine Downtown has generated more than $5 million in restaurant sales in the Central City. More than just a foodie favorite and economic boost for local restaurants, $1 from every Dine Downtown meal is donated to food literacy and social service programs in the community. In 2017, more than $13,000 was raised to support programs run by the Food Literacy Center and Transforming Lives, Cultivating Success (TLCS).

According to Erin Johansen, executive director of TLCS, the donation from Dine Downtown allows them to provide food for some of the most vulnerable residents of downtown.

“Quite literally, it’s been a life-saver,” she said.

Participating restaurants include:

The Firehouse Restaurant

Frank Fat’s

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Joe’s Crab Shack

Fat City Bar & Café

Biba Restaurant

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

The Melting Pot

Empress Tavern

Skool Japanese Gastropub

Iron Horse Tavern

Cafeteria 15L

Firestone Public House

The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

Camden Spit & Larder

Tiger

Mayahuel Tequila Museo

La Cosecha

The Diplomat Steakhouse

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Tower Bridge Bistro

ll Fornaio Sacramento

Brasserie Capitale

Aioli Bodega Española

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Kasbah Lounge

Tapa the World

Binchoyaki

Paragary’s

Centro Cocina Mexicana

Esquire Grill

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Peruse menus and make your reservations online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. And don’t forget to tag your foodie photos with #DineDowntownSac for a chance to be featured in Dine Downtown promotions.

Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and presented by Kaiser Permanente with support from Eat Farm to Fork and official transportation sponsor, Sacramento Regional Transit District. Photo courtesy of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.