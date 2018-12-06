Home » Special Menorah Lighting & Celebration at DOCO Plaza
Special Menorah Lighting & Celebration at DOCO Plaza

The community is invited and encouraged to attend a special menorah lighting and celebration at DOCO (Downtown Commons) on Sunday, December 9 at 4 p.m.  In partnership with Chabad of Sacramento, the menorah lighting will be conducted by Rabbi Mendy Cohen to honor and celebrate the final night of Hanukkah. After the ceremonial lighting, children can participate in hands-on arts and crafts while enjoying festive music and complimentary kosher treats.

Hanukkah is an annual Jewish celebration – often referred to as the “festival of lights” – that is observed for eight nights and days. The festival is observed by lighting the candles of a menorah for eight successive nights. Each night, one additional candle is lit by a shamash – the “attendant candle” that is used to kindle the other lights – until all eight candles are lit together on the final night.

The menorah at DOCO is centrally located on the second level overlooking the plaza. For optimal viewing, the community is encouraged to gather in the public space below. The family-friendly activities will take place on the second level following the lighting ceremony.

All DOCO activities are subject to change based on weather and other conditions. Please check the website often for updates and/or more detailed information: DOCOSacramento.com.

