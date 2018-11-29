Travis Scott’s Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour to Golden 1 Center

Earlier this month, Houston-born and raised rapper and tastemaker, Travis Scott, hosted his inaugural Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, attracting over 40,000 fans. The festival aimed to celebrate a hometown stop on his current tour, which featured a gigantic theme park setup with roller coaster rides, large art installations, trippy visuals and pyrotechnics (it’s lit!). With much anticipation circulating the date, the City of Houston officially deemed November 18 as Astroworld Day.

At 26-years-old, Scott has risen to the top of the charts with the release of his third studio album, ‘Astroworld.’ And next month, on December 15, Travis Scott will bring Astroworld to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, with support from Virgil Abloh, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Gunna.

Scott’s third studio album, ‘Astroworld,’ is an incredible album that features a range of talent, including Drake, the Weeknd & Frank Ocean, with up-and-coming rappers like Sheck Wes, Gunna & Juice WRLD. In addition, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker & James Blake come from the indie world of music for a unique twist.

Scott gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from Astroworld by playing festivals like Governor’s Ball NYC, HARD Summer Festival and Life is Beautiful Las Vegas. And anyone who has ever been to a Travis Scott show knows his energy on stage is infectious and undeniable.

But the Houston-based rapper’s studio album isn’t just a collection of bangers. He has some slower and more emotional songs on the album as well. To promote Astroworld, Scott made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where he performed songs that don’t exactly fit his hyped-up live show.

Travis Scott has been teasing visuals and inspiration for the Astroworld tour for months, leaving fans with high levels of anticipation. In the trailer video for the tour, Astroworld serves as Travis Scott’s roller coaster and his plan is to take all his fans for a ride. Check out the trailer video below for a sneak peek of the inspiration behind his show and album before he comes to Sacramento.

