Sacramento Press Launches SacPress Deals

A long time in the making, Sacramento Press is excited to announce that we’ve launched SacPress Deals, a fully functioning deals website that features savings on products and services from businesses around Sacramento.

The drive behind creating SacPress Deals was to create something that gave residents a chance to save money on everyday expenses or a new restaurant to try or that one thing they’ve always wanted to do but never got around to.

Supporting local is what ends up happening, and as a local newspaper writing about the city’s happenings, we’re all about that!

We have a great selection of businesses on the site right now that includes two just-opened-this-year-with-rave-reviews businesses, Pause Coffee (see our Business Spotlight here) and Recess Cafe (spotlight coming soon!). With the holidays at our doorstep, great gifts could include a unique item from Crucial Vibes or facial services from Creative Touch Beauty or Microblading Art Center. If you’re all about the experiences, who could pass up a brew-your-own beer or wine experience with You Brew It or a painting-and-wine night out with Painting & Vino? December is splurge month, so eat up, but in January you, like a lot of us, will be looking to get back in shape–Midtown Strength has a deal that’s too good to pass up!

Go check out the website to see the other deals available…and look forward to our selection growing and expanding as we grow and expand ourselves. Visit sacpressdeals.com to start shopping and never miss a deal by subscribing to our once-weekly newsletter and following us on Instagram and Facebook.

Are you a business interested in joining SacPress Deals? Visit sacpressdeals.com/welcome to learn more!