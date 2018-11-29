Drum Roll Please…Stage Nine Announces Lists of Top 12 Toys, Stocking Stuffers and Trends

Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., which is celebrating over a quarter century in business this year, is proud and excited to present their much-anticipated Top 12 lists of holiday toys, stocking stuffers and trends for 2018.
“As holiday shoppers will undoubtedly see, the overall toy trend and direction this season is a return to classic and nostalgic toys, games and good old-fashioned fun,” said Troy Carlson, CEO of Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. “While we have five unique retail destinations all centrally located on the Old Sacramento Waterfront, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium – one of the last and best toy stores of its kind – is definitely a must-visit holiday stop given the concept behind this toy-filled shop is that fun doesn’t only come in the form of expensive high-tech or computerized toys. The best part of the direction this year is that these toys are great for all ages, children and the young-at-heart, too!”
Outlined below are the much-anticipated local lists of the Top 12 holiday toys, stocking stuffers and trends for 2018 as compiled by Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., a retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment that offers a collective total of more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items.
Top 12 Toys of Christmas
- 1 Moonlite Projector
- 2 Strawberry Shortcake
- 3 Squishies
- 4 Plus-Plus Building Sets & Blocks
- 5 Schleich Advent Calendar
- 6 Game Night in a Can
- 7 Pusheen the Cat
- 8 Fisher Price Classic Toys
- 9 Popular Playthings Mix or Match Vehicles
- 10 Hog Wild Poppers
- 11 Stomp Rocket Stunt Plane
- 12 Funemployed Card Game
12 Stocking Stuffers
- 1 Matchbox Games
- 2 Slime and Putty Toys
- 3 Nanoblocks
- 4 Duncan Toys Yo-Yo’s
- 5 Classic Playing Cards
- 6 Blind Bags
- 7 Classic Bendables
- 8 Jelly Belly Harry Potter Milk Chocolate Wands
- 9 Silly Alien
- 10 PEZ
- 11 Beemans Gum, Blackjack Gum and Clove Gum
- 12 Chocolate Gold Coins and Bars
12 Trends
- 1 Patches
- 2 PopSockets
- 3 Blind Bags
- 4 Sacramento / Disney Treasures
- 5 Funko POP!
- 6 Loungefly Bags
- 7 The Disney Christmas Card Book
- 8 Bob Ross
- 9 Harry Potter Jewelry
- 10 The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary
- 11 PEANUTS
- 12 Doctor Who
For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. or Stage Nine Family of Fine Specialty Retail Stores, call 916-447-3623 or visit StageNine.com.