Drum Roll Please…Stage Nine Announces Lists of Top 12 Toys, Stocking Stuffers and Trends

Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., which is celebrating over a quarter century in business this year, is proud and excited to present their much-anticipated Top 12 lists of holiday toys, stocking stuffers and trends for 2018.

“As holiday shoppers will undoubtedly see, the overall toy trend and direction this season is a return to classic and nostalgic toys, games and good old-fashioned fun,” said Troy Carlson, CEO of Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. “While we have five unique retail destinations all centrally located on the Old Sacramento Waterfront, G. Willikers! Toy Emporium – one of the last and best toy stores of its kind – is definitely a must-visit holiday stop given the concept behind this toy-filled shop is that fun doesn’t only come in the form of expensive high-tech or computerized toys. The best part of the direction this year is that these toys are great for all ages, children and the young-at-heart, too!”

Outlined below are the much-anticipated local lists of the Top 12 holiday toys, stocking stuffers and trends for 2018 as compiled by Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc., a retail leader in the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment that offers a collective total of more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items.

Top 12 Toys of Christmas

1 Moonlite Projector

2 Strawberry Shortcake

3 Squishies

4 Plus-Plus Building Sets & Blocks

5 Schleich Advent Calendar

6 Game Night in a Can

7 Pusheen the Cat

8 Fisher Price Classic Toys

9 Popular Playthings Mix or Match Vehicles

10 Hog Wild Poppers

11 Stomp Rocket Stunt Plane

12 Funemployed Card Game

12 Stocking Stuffers

1 Matchbox Games

2 Slime and Putty Toys

3 Nanoblocks

4 Duncan Toys Yo-Yo’s

5 Classic Playing Cards

6 Blind Bags

7 Classic Bendables

8 Jelly Belly Harry Potter Milk Chocolate Wands

9 Silly Alien

10 PEZ

11 Beemans Gum, Blackjack Gum and Clove Gum

12 Chocolate Gold Coins and Bars

12 Trends

1 Patches

2 PopSockets

3 Blind Bags

4 Sacramento / Disney Treasures

5 Funko POP!

6 Loungefly Bags

7 The Disney Christmas Card Book

8 Bob Ross

9 Harry Potter Jewelry

10 The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary

11 PEANUTS

12 Doctor Who

For more information about Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. or Stage Nine Family of Fine Specialty Retail Stores, call 916-447-3623 or visit StageNine.com.