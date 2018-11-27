Santa to Arrive in Spectacular Style at DOCO Plaza on November 29

The community is all invited to warmly welcome Santa Claus as he arrives in high style at the DOCO Plaza on Thursday, November 29 at 4 p.m. A beautiful Lexus SUV will serve as his festive sleigh when Santa is driven onto the Plaza from the 5th & J Street entrance. With the Plaza decked out in holiday decor, guests and shoppers will have the chance to meet Good Ol’ St. Nick and take a picture (which will be 50 percent off that evening only) while enjoying holiday tunes provided by Mix 96, complimentary hot cocoa, hands-on arts and crafts, face painting and holiday cookie decorating.

Santa will be on-site in the center of the Plaza in a specially created set for the next 25 straight days to greet guests, listen to holiday wishes and provide memorable and picturesque Photos with Santa (for purchase) for those interested.

Once debuted, Photos with Santa will be available in DOCO Plaza through December 24 as follows:

– Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, special Photos with Santa opportunities include the following:

– Saturday, December 1 & 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Santa Paws Pet Photos (pets must be on a leash or in a carrier)

– Sunday, December 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. – Soothing Santa activities geared for children within all spectrum of special needs (distractions such as fountains, lights and music will be muted to create a welcoming and soothing setting for all ages)

All Photos with Santa offerings are available on a first-come, first served basis and package pricing is available at DOCOSacramento.com/event/Photos-with-Santa. All DOCO activities are subject to change (based on weather and other conditions); please check the website often for updates and/or more detailed information: DOCOSacramento.com.