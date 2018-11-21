Think Big, Shop Small on Small Business Saturday

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership, DOCO (Downtown Commons), Midtown Association, R Street Sacramento Partnership, City of Sacramento and the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) are once again joining efforts to share an exciting variety of special Small Business Saturday activities, offerings and amenities available for holiday shoppers on Saturday, November 24.

Helping to make shopping in Sacramento’s urban core even more fun and convenient than ever, the City of Sacramento is offering free metered parking on Small Business Saturday (and on weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all day on weekends November 23 through December 25, 2018). Back by popular demand, SacRT is offering free “shopping shuttle” service (with stops/pick-ups every 20 minutes) that will operate from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and take shoppers throughout midtown, the Alhambra corridor, downtown, along R Street and in Old Sacramento on Saturday, November 24, 2018 only. The free shopping shuttles will also stop near popular community events and destinations such as the Midtown Farmers Market, DOCO Plaza, Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, Macy’s Theatre of Lights and the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

Part of the year-round Shop Small concept, Small Business Saturday is highlighted as a special day to celebrate the ongoing effort to help local communities thrive. To get started, shoppers are encouraged to stop by one of the two Small Business Saturday “Welcome Stations” to pick up complimentary canvas tote bags. Plus, many businesses in the central city have special activities planned on Small Business Saturday, a sampling of which follows:

Downtown Sacramento & DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Downtown Welcome Station at DOCO (Guest Services Desk next to “On the Green”) will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. where shoppers are encouraged to stop by and pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas bags (while supplies last);

Allspicery (1125 11th Street), the 2015 Calling All Dreamers winner, is offering free 1 oz bag of mulling spices with purchase of $50 or more plus free swag bag to the first customers;

American Legacy (1025 Front Street, #B) is featuring authentic jewelry and crafts and shoppers can receive 15 percent off all silvery jewelry purchases;

Brü Co Taproom + Bistro (902 K Street) will offer 15 percent off gift cards and merchandise along with food and drink specials;

Hair to Dye For (715 Merchant Street), a salon in the heart of downtown, is offering 20 percent off services and products;

Oblivion Comics & Coffee (1020 11th Street) is offering 15 percent off comics and $1 off specialty toasts as well as complimentary #ShopSmall shopping totes (while supplies last) along with samples of specialty toasts and Chocolate Fish Coffee;

Safe Space Bodywork (717 K Street) is helping guest treat chronic pain with a free pillow spray included massage bookings;

Shelf (405 K Street, Ste 130) is offering a three-piece Christmas card set with a minimum $50 purchase;

Temple Coffee Roasters (1010 9 th Street, 2200 K Street, 2829 S Street) is offering 15 percent off 12 oz bags of coffee beans and retail merchandise (not valid online).

Midtown Sacramento

Midtown Welcome Station at the Midtown Farmers Market (on 20 th between J & K Streets) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is offering complimentary tote bags (while supplies last) plus tasty smoothie samples provided by Nekter from 10 to 11 a.m. The market also offers locally grown and farm-fresh edibles for the holiday table along with talented local artisans who have plenty of hand-crafted specialty goods available for purchase;

Art of Toys (1126 18 th Street) is offering complimentary warm cider and free gift wrapping;

Boutique Bingo (J Street Boutique Block) allows shoppers to receive one stamp on their BINGO card per shop; no minimum purchase required. Once participants have filled their card (seven stamps for seven boutiques), they are encouraged to bring completed cards to the Wrap Party and enter to win. Stores include Shop Cuffs, Sugar Shack, Identity Boutique, Wild Poppy, Capital City Beads, Bueno Sport & Swim and Rire Boutique;

Ginger Elizabeth (1801 L Street) is featuring their holiday favorite Peppermint Hot Chocolate paired with chocolate mint sourced from Del Rio Botanical and topped with house made whip cream and crunchy Valrhona crunchy pearls;

Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J Street) is offering $25 off gift card specials;

Kulture (2331 K Street) is offering $20 purses and buy one wood framed art piece, get the second half off;

Leave Your Mark Sac (2627 J Street) is offering $20 t-shirts, and buy five cans, get one free;

Nekter Juice Bar (1050 20 th Street) is offering $10 off Nekter cleanses;

Paragary’s Midtown (1401 28 th Street) is promoting Rosé all day, with half off bottles of Rosé all day;

Preservation & Co. (1717 19 th Street) is offering buy two, get one FREE on Preservation & Co. labeled goods in the retail shop;

Relles Florist (2400 J Street) is giving away free calendars from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Rire Boutique (2522 J Street) is providing 15 percent off for the first five purchases, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (2701 L Street) is offering a special sale on handmade candles and select handmade items;

TEAM ride (2701 N Street) is offering $20 off a 10 pack of classes.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Fat City Bar & Café (1001 Front Street) is offering a free kids’ meal with purchase of adult entrée;

LiBush International (112 K Street) is offering a store wide sale of 20 percent off purchase of $10 or more;

The Firehouse Restaurant (1112 2nd Street), with an award-winning wine collection and unparalleled menu, guests who purchase a minimum of $500 in gift cards will receive a promotional gift card worth 20 percent off their purchase (promo cards cannot be used for special events );

Rio City Café (1110 Front Street) is featuring a Grapefruit Cosmo for $7 and $2 off any draft beer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sactown Sports Bar & Grille (106 J Street) is offering $10 off purchases of $40 or more;

Stage Nine Family of Fine Stores (102 K Street) is offering scratch-offs with special discounts (while supplies last) at all five retail shops to celebrate a quarter century in business;

Visions of Eden (126 J Street) is offering free Visions of Eden totes and free boot socks when guests mention Small Business Saturday (limit 50).

For more information about the national Small Business Saturday effort, visit AmericanExpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/; for more about the free metered parking provided by the City of Sacramento, visit SacPark.org; for a schedule and map of SacRT’s shopping shuttle route, visit SacRT.com. For more about Downtown Sacramento, please visit GoDowntownSac.com; for DOCO, visit DOCOSacramento.com; Midtown Sacramento, visit ExploreMidtown.org, for Old Sacramento Waterfront, visit OldSacramento.com; and for R Street, visit RStreetCorridor.com.

*Photo courtesy of Stage Nine Entertainment