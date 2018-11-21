Shoppers Encouraged to Visit Local Museum Stores on Museum Store Sunday

In partnership with the Museum Store Association (MSA), many Sacramento area museums are getting ready to participate in Museum Store Sunday on November 25. With more than 700 museum stores participating across 10 countries and three continents, the international effort is designed to remind consumers about the unique and inspired shopping experience that exists in one-of-a-kind museum stores that showcase a broad assortment of highly curated and mission-specific gifts. Museum Store Sunday is managed by the Museum Store Association based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Museum Store Sunday is open to all independently operated museum stores and non-profit retailers located at museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, historic sites, and other unique cultural institutions in the United States and internationally.

MSA’s Museum Store Sunday aims to be the global annual day to Be a Patron – shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. The Sacramento area community is invited and encouraged to Be a Patron and shop at local museum stores on Museum Store Sunday (and every day) as proceeds help benefit the museums and their respective missions.

A sampling of the unique products available along with special activities happening on Museum Store Sunday at local museum stores include the following:

California Automobile Museum – visitors to the on-site Museum Store can look forward to special deals that include beautiful Pebble Beach posters, An incredible Journey book by Lyn St. James, On The Bus book by John LaTorre, and select art pieces all at 50 percent off; CruiseFest t-shirts for $5; and mural can pint glasses at a reduced price of $6.99.

California Museum – visitors to the Museum Store will find unique exhibit-related and California-themed gift items. Specials for Museum Store Sunday include: 10 percent off items in Museum Store for non-members (excluding admissions, food & beverage, clearance, and Día de Los Muertos consignment items), and 20 percent off for California Museum members. Shoppers can also enjoy a 25 on the 25th special: “Game Worn: Baseball Treasures from the Game’s Greatest Heroes and Moments,“ by Stephen Wong & Dave Grob, normally $34.95 priced at $25 for one day only. Plus, Museum Day Sunday shoppers with purchases of $50 or more will receive a free California Museum tote bag while supplies last.

California State Railroad Museum – with a wide selection of gift ideas perfect for train enthusiasts of all ages, the on-site Museum Store is the Northern California holiday headquarters for exclusive THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride merchandise. From the famed book to ornaments, bells, games and clothing, the California State Railroad Museum Store in Old Sacramento has everything shoppers need to make holiday-giving magical. A great gift idea is the Polar Express Wooden Train, a Northern California exclusive that is compatible with other wooden railroad tracks and trains.

Crocker Art Museum – Visitors can shop for exhibition-related treasures, regional art, and delightful gifts for all ages, all available at a discount in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Visitors can enter for a chance to win a signed Gregory Kondos California 2018 calendar along with a copy of the limited-edition catalogue Unveiled: The Crocker Art Museum Collection (no purchase necessary). Proceeds help fund Crocker exhibitions and programs.

Sacramento History Museum – the on-site Museum Store will offer 25 percent off regular priced items (excludes consignment merchandise), to celebrate 25 on the 25 th . Patrons can shop for handmade jewelry, old time toys and games, festive holiday décor and plenty of gold, including gold nuggets from the American River.

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – Friends of Sutter’s Fort will offer a sale at the Sutter’s Fort Gift and Trade Store, which offers a wide range of gifts for history and nature lovers. Some of the most popular items are made locally, including organic candles, collectible coins, leather journals, walking sticks, hats, tote bags, aprons and craft and educational kits. The store also features books for all ages, including many published by local authors. All proceeds from the store go back into supporting restoration and educational programs at Sutter’s Fort.

For more information about the Museum Store Sunday happening on November 25, visit MuseumStoreSunday.org. For more information about Sacramento Area Museums (that is celebrating 20 years in 2018) and upcoming events and activities, “like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit SacMuseums.org.

