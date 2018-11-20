Holiday Magic to Light Up Old Sacramento Waterfront

This holiday season, DOCO (Downtown Commons) proudly presents the 10th Anniversary “Macy’s Theatre of Lights,” an electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, the ever-popular (and FREE) performances will return to dazzle guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront for more than 20 magical evenings this year. The performances kick off on Wednesday, November 21, following a festive and fun tree lighting ceremony that is complete with pre- and post-show entertainment that starts at 4 p.m.

Each holiday season, it takes many dedicated partners, sponsors and supporting businesses to make this elaborate and FREE holiday light show happen. The spectacular annual event is proudly presented by DOCO (Downtown Commons), Old Sacramento Waterfront and the Downtown Sacramento Partnership with generous support from the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, City of Sacramento, Embassy Suites, Evangeline’s, Sacramento Kings Kids Club, SacPark, SMUD, Steamers and Tri Counties Bank. With media support generously provided by FOX40, additional support is provided by many actively involved Old Sacramento merchants and small business owners.

With the 60’ tall Christmas tree serving as a visually exciting centerpiece, “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” was conceived and created by Stage Nine Entertainment’s Troy Carlson and is produced by some of California’s finest talents in the field of light and sound: Sacramento Theatrical Lighting (STL), Associated Sound and Skywalker Sound, and Emmy-nominated voice actor Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney’s Goofy. The “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” artfully mixes the historic charm of the Old Sacramento Waterfront with state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology to create a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages. Old Sacramento Waterfront’s “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” blends a symphony of lights, sounds and visual effects that transport the audience back in time with a reading of the famous poem The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore. The narrated reading of the powerful and nostalgic poem is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually-exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of the historic buildings. With updated props and show surprises including “snow” falling on spectators below, the crowd-favorite villain Jack Frost returns this year (always with new tricks up his sleeve) to add dramatic tension and suspense to the show.

Back by popular demand, the debut evening (Wednesday, November 21) will include lots of free, family-friendly entertainment before and after the first “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performance. After the debut evening, two 20-minute performances are offered on Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day when no performances are scheduled) and also on Tuesday, December 18 and Wednesday, December 19. With only one performance only on Christmas Eve, the final “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performance for the season takes place on December 24 at 6 p.m.

And, as a special – and often surprising – treat on many nights, local celebrities and influential community members will entertain the audience in the guest role of “papa” or “mama” wearing a stocking cap and oftentimes decked out in holiday pajamas. Community members are encouraged to make the Old Sacramento Waterfront a must-visit holiday destination to experience the magical “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performances every season while also supporting the array of locally-owned businesses, shops and eateries available in the historic district.

More information about “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” performances and/or other events and activities happening in historic Sacramento is available by calling 916-970-5226 or visiting OldSacramento.com.