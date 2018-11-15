Fabulous Ways to Give Thanks in November at Midtown Farmers Market

The Midtown Association (MA) has a variety of special offerings and activities at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market this month. Sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers a diverse variety of farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 20th Street from J to K Streets.*

Guests to the Midtown Farmers Market in November can enter for a chance to win a special “THANKS Giveaway Basket” filled with wonderful Midtown Farmers Market goods; the randomly drawn winner will be announced via social media. Plus, Market shoppers can look forward to the following special activities:

November 17 – special hands-on harvest-related coloring project for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property;

November 24 (Small Business Saturday) – talented local artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods plus Market guests can stop by the Small Business Saturday “Welcome Station” to pick up complimentary #ShopSmall canvas tote bags (while supplies last).

“At the Midtown Farmers Market, we are thrilled to welcome autumn and showcase all the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables bursting with flavor, specialty products and gourmet foods,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With an ever-changing assortment of offerings based on seasonality, we believe in feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes.

More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at MidtownFarmersMarketsac.com.

*The Market time moves to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in spring.

** Photo courtesy of Madison Lauren Photography