Home » Emerging & Established Artists Take Center Stage at The Verge Art Auction
auction
Arts Things to Do

Emerging & Established Artists Take Center Stage at The Verge Art Auction

2 Min Read

Verge Center for the Arts is getting set to present The Verge Art Auction — a dynamic and unique experience showcasing local art — on Saturday, November 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 625 S Street in Sacramento. Designed to spotlight emerging and established artists, The Verge Art Auction is presented by West Elm and provides an opportunity for interested community members to start their first collection, and savvy collectors the chance to secure pieces by renowned artists. Verge Center for the Arts has a hard-earned reputation for creating unique and memorable experiences such as The Verge Art Auction that will showcase a variety of art mediums such as ceramic, oil, photography, mixed media and more. Plus, guests will be welcomed by a high tech light installation in the lobby specially created by Alex Trujillo, a talented local multimedia artist.

“Art is always exciting — sometimes surprising — and we want to make it accessible to everyone,” said Liv Moe, Founding Director of Verge Center for the Arts. “By supporting creative talent in our region through collaborative artist studios, music, film, and food events, Verge is doing its part to make Sacramento a cultural destination. Events such as The Verge Art Auction help to support local talent, attract national attention, and bring revenue to the city and to talented local artists who call Sacramento home.”

Guests to The Verge Art Auction will be treated to a signature cocktail and ample appetizers along with the opportunity to participate in a live auction and silent auction. 

Advance tickets for The Verge Art Auction cost $75 for individuals ($100 after November 10) and are available at Vergeart.ejoinme.org/vergeartauction2018 or by calling 916-448-2985.  Fundraisers such as The Verge Art Auction support local artists and provide much-needed resources to help keep Verge Center for the Arts free and open to the public all year long.

For more general information about Verge Center for the Arts, please visit VergeArt.com.

Tags

Explore the Site

 

    16nov(nov 16)5:00 pm06jan(jan 6)11:00 pmFeaturedGlobal Winter Wonderland 2018

    17nov12:00 pmFeaturedCauseway Classic: Sacramento State vs. UC Davis

    18nov7:30 pm9:30 pmFeaturedJustin Timberlake @ Golden 1

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X