Emerging & Established Artists Take Center Stage at The Verge Art Auction

Verge Center for the Arts is getting set to present The Verge Art Auction — a dynamic and unique experience showcasing local art — on Saturday, November 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 625 S Street in Sacramento. Designed to spotlight emerging and established artists, The Verge Art Auction is presented by West Elm and provides an opportunity for interested community members to start their first collection, and savvy collectors the chance to secure pieces by renowned artists. Verge Center for the Arts has a hard-earned reputation for creating unique and memorable experiences such as The Verge Art Auction that will showcase a variety of art mediums such as ceramic, oil, photography, mixed media and more. Plus, guests will be welcomed by a high tech light installation in the lobby specially created by Alex Trujillo, a talented local multimedia artist.

“Art is always exciting — sometimes surprising — and we want to make it accessible to everyone,” said Liv Moe, Founding Director of Verge Center for the Arts. “By supporting creative talent in our region through collaborative artist studios, music, film, and food events, Verge is doing its part to make Sacramento a cultural destination. Events such as The Verge Art Auction help to support local talent, attract national attention, and bring revenue to the city and to talented local artists who call Sacramento home.”

Guests to The Verge Art Auction will be treated to a signature cocktail and ample appetizers along with the opportunity to participate in a live auction and silent auction.

Advance tickets for The Verge Art Auction cost $75 for individuals ($100 after November 10) and are available at Vergeart.ejoinme.org/vergeartauction2018 or by calling 916-448-2985. Fundraisers such as The Verge Art Auction support local artists and provide much-needed resources to help keep Verge Center for the Arts free and open to the public all year long.

For more general information about Verge Center for the Arts, please visit VergeArt.com.