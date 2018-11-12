Home » Sutter’s Fort to Present “Hands on History: The Donner Party and Westward Migration”
Sutter’s Fort to Present “Hands on History: The Donner Party and Westward Migration”

Continuing a series of interactive and fun “Hands on History” activities offered each month, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (SHP) and Friends of Sutter’s Fort will present a special “Hands on History: The Donner Party and Westward Migration” event on Saturday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fort visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time to learn more about the Donner Party and western migration in general. 

Early in California’s history, wagon travel across the Sierra Nevada was a dangerous proposition and more than 80 emigrants became trapped in the Sierra snows during the winter of 1846-47. The group is now known as the Donner Party, but they were many different families and individuals. Sutter’s Fort was their destination and became their only hope of survival.

As part of the next “Hands on History” event, Sutter’s Fort guests will have the opportunity to learn fascinating details and gain an interesting understanding about the arduous journey. Fort visitors will also be able to pack a wagon, write in their journals with a quill pen, make a corn husk or rag doll, create their own pioneer souvenir item to take home, and play pioneer games such as grace and bean bag toss. In addition, interested Fort visitors are encouraged to bring a camera or use a smartphone to take memorable photos while seated in the covered wagon (which might also work as a unique holiday card this season). 

Admission to the “Hands on History: The Donner Party and Westward Migration” activities are $7 per adult (18 and older), $5 per youth (ages 6 to 17) and is free for children 5 and under (regular admission pricing is $5 per adult, $3 for youth). For more, call 916-445-4422 or visit SuttersFort.org.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

X