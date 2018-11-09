Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink Now Open

Sharpen your skates and get ready to perfect your triple axel, the region’s beloved holiday destination has returned bigger and better than ever! Open daily, now through January 21, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink presented by Dignity Health has expanded its size by more than 25 percent with a new group reservation area and orientation to K Street to take advantage of all of the excitement surrounding it.

Transforming St. Rose of Lima Park, at 7th and K streets, into a winter wonderland just in time for another jam-packed events season at Golden 1 Center and the opening of nearly two dozen unique new businesses nearby, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink has also extended operating hours and added more exciting special events than ever before.

A new look for an old favorite

Entering its 27th season in downtown Sacramento, the famous oval shape of the city’s only outdoor ice rink has morphed into a rounded square (like the park footprint) to provide more space and a better experience for skaters and bystanders. The change also prompted event producers, Downtown Sacramento Partnership, to redesign the Ice Rink logo to embody its new and improved “look.”

The new logo, modeled after the shape of the rink, also includes a new brand icon for the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink. A thoughtfully composed snowflake that’s more than just an identifier for winter nostalgia, the icon is built from six circles in the ice, each representing one of the six districts – The Kay, Entertainment District, Capitol Mall, Convention & Theater District and Old Sacramento Waterfront – that compose downtown Sacramento. The concept and color, minimal design and elevated modern aesthetic all reflect downtown Sacramento’s ongoing transition to a fun, forward-thinking destination for entertainment and commerce. It folds seamlessly into the evolving portfolio of Downtown Partnership brands that include Theatre of Lights, Dine Downtown, Concerts in the Park, Downtown Farmers’ Markets and more.

Plan ahead!

Skaters can enjoy the rink from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Open every day, including Christmas, find information about extended holiday hours and pricing at GoDowntownSac.com/icerink and follow the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Facebook and @DowntownIceRink on Twitter and Instagram for discounts and daily updates.

The ice rink hosts a variety of exciting events all season long! From Storytime with the Sacramento Public Library (11/14, 12/12 & 1/9) to Drag Queens on Ice (11/15), Kids Day (12/1), Holiday Shoppe (12/8), Silent Disco Skate (12/20) and many more, there’s something for everyone this season!

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

WHERE: St. Rose of Lima Park at 701 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814

WHEN: Open Daily — November 2, 2018 – January 21, 2019

INFO: GoDowntownSac.com

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is produced by Downtown Sacramento Partnership.