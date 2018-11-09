DOCO Plaza Gets Festive & Fun in November

After debuting a series of free activities in October, DOCO (Downtown Commons) is all geared up to present even more engaging ways guests can explore and discover Sacramento’s newest shopping and lifestyle center during the month of November. Plus, DOCO will debut a free public concierge service with helpful staff available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to answer questions, make recommendations, and provide items such as blankets, umbrellas and headsets for guest check-out as needed for events and activities. The concierge Guest Services Desk is located next to DOCO’s popular “On the Green” space that offers giant games like Checkers, Corn Hole, Jenga, Connect Four for free public play.

Surrounded by a mix of locally-owned and national retailers, restaurants, bars and other inviting businesses that continue to open on a rolling basis, a sampling of the planned activities and activations include the following:

Second Saturday: Family “On the Green” – November 10 from 10 a.m. to noon

Local families are invited to gather the kids for a fun, hands-on activity on the second Saturday of every month at DOCO Plaza. In November, young guests can interact with the Sacramento Philharmonic as they touch and play with real instruments while discovering the magic of music.

Free Holiday Music on Fridays through Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. beginning November 23

Shoppers and guests to DOCO Plaza can enjoy free holiday music on Friday through Sunday evenings as roaming minstrels, musicians or carolers add a festive flair to the evening air. Each night will offer a delightfully different musical experience, so guests are encouraged to return regularly.

Small Business Saturday Stop on November 24

DOCO is proud to celebrate small and/or locally owned businesses by supporting the #ShopSmall concept and participating in the Small Business Saturday effort on November 24. Guests are encouraged to stop by the DOCO concierge Guest Services Desk to pick up free canvas tote bags and special promotional materials (while supplies last).

Santa Arrives in High Style on November 29 with Free Activities 4 to 6 p.m.

Children – and the young-at-heart – are encouraged to welcome Santa as he arrives at DOCO in spectacular style on Thursday, November 29 at 4 p.m. There will be a special “meet and greet” opportunity with Good Ol’ St. Nick that will also include free hands-on arts and crafts for kids, cookie decorating, and complimentary refreshments (hot cocoa for kids and adult refreshments) to add to the festive fun.

Photos With Santa Available Seven-Days-A-Week November 29 through December 24

Memorable and picturesque Photos with Santa will be available for purchase at DOCO Plaza every day for parents wanting to capture special moments as children share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus. Once debuted, photos will be available on DOCO Plaza as follows:

– Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Photos with Santa offerings are available on a first-come, first served basis.

All DOCO activities are subject to change (based on weather and other conditions); please check the website often for updates and/or more detailed information: DOCOSacramento.com.

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an emerging entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by 1.8 million square feet of incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room boutique hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Coons titled “Coloring Book.”