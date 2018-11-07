Stage Nine to Welcome Author of “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food”

Stage Nine Entertainment Store located on the Old Sacramento Waterfront is getting excited to welcome Marcy Carriker Smothers, author of the fun and entertaining cookbook titled Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food on Saturday, November 10. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests to the special “meet and greet” event will have the opportunity to meet the author and hear tidbits about some of Walt Disney’s favorite foods (and the sometimes funny and fascinating stories behind them).

As the cookbook demonstrates, Walt Disney understood the important connection between entertainment and fabulous food. A few of Walt’s favorite foods highlighted in the cookbook include Chinese Candy Cookies, Macaroni Mickey Mousse and even tasty Tahitian Terrace Pineapple Polynesian Ribs, to name a few. Also, guests who attend the special event will have the chance to purchase copies of the cookbook as well as have them signed by the author. The event is free to attend and will take place at Stage Nine Entertainment Store located at 102 K Street in Old Sacramento, the area’s premier entertainment retail destination that recently celebrated over a quarter century in business.

As background, Walt Disney was decades ahead of California’s culinary curve and believed in making the food at Disneyland full of flavor, fantasy and color. In line with his amazing parks, Eat Like Walt is a culinary tour reflective of the park’s six lands. Although Disneyland opened in 1955, its culinary history dates to 1923 when Walt first arrived in Hollywood. By 1934, Walt was already very famous (from Mickey Mouse shorts and films) and contributed a recipe that was published in Better Homes & Gardens magazine. Although Walt never set out to be a restaurateur, he certainly became one with four restaurants opening at his state-of-the-art Walt Disney Studios in 1940. With the Eat Like Walt cookbook in hand, everyone can recreate and enjoy some of the foods from Walt’s home, studio and his Magic Kingdom.

