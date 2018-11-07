Railroad Museum to Honor Military Veterans on Veterans Day

To honor their service and celebrate the patriotic holiday, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to offer veterans and active military personnel with complimentary diesel train rides and complimentary Museum admission on Sunday, November 11. With patriotic music playing aboard the trains, veteran and active military personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms with pride while enjoying an excursion train ride offered at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Appealing to all ages, excursion train ride guests delight in the sights, smells and sounds of a historic and authentic, working locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River for a six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip excursion. Advance tickets are recommended and are available online at CaliforniaRailroad.museum or at the ticket office on the day of the train ride (based on availability) located in the Central Pacific Passenger Station ticket office (Front & J Streets) in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. First class train rides are not available on Veterans Day.

To receive complimentary Museum admission on this celebratory day, veterans and active military personnel must show their current military ID or proof of discharge under conditions other than dishonorable or bad conduct. Regular excursion train tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for youths (ages 6-17), and ages five and under ride free. Regular Railroad Museum admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youths, and children ages five and under are free.

More information is available at 916-323-9280 or CaliforniaRailroad.museum.