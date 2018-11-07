Home » Railroad Museum to Honor Military Veterans on Veterans Day
Events Things to Do

Railroad Museum to Honor Military Veterans on Veterans Day

2 Min Read

To honor their service and celebrate the patriotic holiday, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to offer veterans and active military personnel with complimentary diesel train rides and complimentary Museum admission on Sunday, November 11. With patriotic music playing aboard the trains, veteran and active military personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms with pride while enjoying an excursion train ride offered at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. 

Appealing to all ages, excursion train ride guests delight in the sights, smells and sounds of a historic and authentic, working locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River for a six-mile, 45-minute roundtrip excursion. Advance tickets are recommended and are available online at CaliforniaRailroad.museum or at the ticket office on the day of the train ride (based on availability) located in the Central Pacific Passenger Station ticket office (Front & J Streets) in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. First class train rides are not available on Veterans Day. 

To receive complimentary Museum admission on this celebratory day, veterans and active military personnel must show their current military ID or proof of discharge under conditions other than dishonorable or bad conduct. Regular excursion train tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for youths (ages 6-17), and ages five and under ride free. Regular Railroad Museum admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youths, and children ages five and under are free. 

More information is available at 916-323-9280 or CaliforniaRailroad.museum.

Tags

Explore the Site

 

    10nov8:30 am12:00 pmFeaturedPurpleStride Sacramento 2018

    16nov(nov 16)5:00 pm06jan(jan 6)11:00 pmFeaturedGlobal Winter Wonderland 2018

    17nov12:00 pmFeaturedCauseway Classic: Sacramento State vs. UC Davis

    18nov7:30 pm9:30 pmFeaturedJustin Timberlake @ Golden 1

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X