HARD Day of the Dead Returns to L.A. Historic Park

2 Min Read
HARD Day of the Dead will be returning to its original home of Los Angeles State Historic Park, on November 3.
Presented by Insomniac, the electronic dance music events promoter and producer that began in the warehouses of downtown Los Angeles, it only makes sense they make their return to Los Angeles where both HARD Day of the Dead and Insomniac began.
This year’s Day of the Dead artists consist of French techno legends Justice, South African avant-garde hip-hop duo Die Antwoord and Australian electro producers Knife Party. Justice plans on playing their final Woman Worldwide live show to closeout the Día de los Muertos themed music festival. These headliners have been a HARD favorite since their early beginnings and have claimed the ‘headliner’ name for nearly 10 years now. Die Antwoord consists of rapper duo Ninja and Yolandi Visser, and they are supported on stage by their back up dancers for a dynamic set. This duo is definitely set to get a little freaky to.
With two different stages this year, HARD Day of the Dead will feature a live stage with Knife Party, Cashmere Cat and more! The second stage features a mix of emerging talent and house music with Lee Foss back-to-back with Felix Da Housecat, and appearances by DIRTYBIRD’s own Shiba San, J.Phlip, Dateless, and OMNOM. LA’s Desert Hearts crew will be represented by Lubelski and RYBO.
HARD Day of the Dead is a 21+ event, so please consider that before buying tickets. For tickets and more information on the festival, DayoftheDead.Hardfest.com.

Victoria Kobayashi

Victoria Kobayashi

Victoria is a music and arts contributor reporting on live events and festivals happening throughout California. She was born and raised in Sacramento and recently graduated from the University of California, Davis, majoring in Design and minoring in Professional Writing. Her hobbies include browsing through fashion blogs, photography, listening to new music, thrift store shopping and going on weekend road trips. She's always down for an adventure and meeting new people.

