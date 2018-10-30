HARD Day of the Dead Returns to L.A. Historic Park

Join us Saturday, November 3rd, for an elegant black tie soiree and an unforgettable evening helping homeless women and children transform their lives, escaping the cycle of poverty once and for all!

This elegant black tie/red sock soiree provides critical support for homeless families in crisis, as they move from homelessness to self-sustainability, while offering an unforgettable experience at the intersection of local farm-fresh food, art, wine and music!

This year we are excited to announce that our guests will be enjoying seasonal fine dining from local Celebrity Chef, Brad Cecchi, of Canon restaurant, recently reviewed by the Sacramento Bee as “…unpretentious and exceptional, East Sacramento’s Canon is an instant classic.”

Guests will also be enchanted by an amazing performance by the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre, whose mission is to bridge local non-profits with the world of dance, all while enjoying a Live Auction – visit the Party for Change website for a sneak preview items that are up for bid!

Guests will also be some of the first in the Sacramento community to explore the new event space at the Mather Jet Center!