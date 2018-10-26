All-New Digital “Anytime Tours” Now Available for Historic City Cemetery & Old Sacramento

A new app for iOS and Android devices takes users on a journey through some of the more amazing moments in Sacramento’s history. Free and now publicly available, “Anytime Tours” feature 50-minute digital walking tours through the Historic City Cemetery and Old Sacramento highlighted by 10 stops at each location (that can be explored all at once or in part as time allows).

At their convenience and on their timetable, digital tour participants can explore and experience a new side of what life was like in 19th century Sacramento with gripping true stories that follow in the footsteps of murderers, ne’er-do-wells and common citizens alike.

“These fun and free digital tours are an entertaining way to rediscover a place you thought you knew,” said Marcia Eymann, Sacramento City Historian. “Local actors take you back in time to discover how wild the 19th century really was in Sacramento. This was not a place for the faint of heart.”

Presented by the Center for Sacramento History, City of Sacramento and Sacramento History Museum, the app can be downloaded at AnytimeTours.oncell.com or downloaded from the App Store by searching Anytime Tours in Google Play and is free of charge.

In operation since 1953, the Center for Sacramento History is the official repository for the archival records of the City and County of Sacramento. The Center’s museum collections document the lives and activities of the residents of the Sacramento region. CenterforSacramentoHistory.org