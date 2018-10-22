Old Sac Living History Program Offers New Season of Spirited “Ghost Tours: Mayhem in the Museum”

The Sacramento History Museum & Alliance are proud to present an all-new season of Old Sacramento Living History’s annual “Ghost Tours: Mayhem in the Museum” on October 26 & 27. For those who dare, the engaging tours depart from the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street) every half-hour from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on the evenings the tours are available.

The eerie and ever-popular one-hour “Ghost Tours” provide Old Sacramento guests with the opportunity to relive 19th century lore as guides (and ghosts) relate tantalizing narratives about the deaths of colorful citizens from Sacramento’s history. This year, the tours will take place inside and relatively close to the Sacramento History Museum as daring and inquisitive guests revisit stories of pestilence, mayhem, quacks and fraud through the darker side of Sacramento’s fascinating history. Along the way, tour guests may encounter wayward miners, murder victims and other Gold Rush characters while listening to tantalizing tales of Sacramento’s colorful and lively past.

Advance reservations are recommended as tickets for the Old Sacramento Living History’s “Ghost Tours” are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets cost $15 person and are not recommended for children ages 8 and under.

For advance tickets or more information, call 916-808-7059 or visit SacHistoryMuseum.org. Proceeds from the Ghost Tours benefit the Sacramento History Alliance programs and the Sacramento History Museum.