Home » Old Sac Living History Program Offers New Season of Spirited “Ghost Tours: Mayhem in the Museum”
In the City Things to Do

Old Sac Living History Program Offers New Season of Spirited “Ghost Tours: Mayhem in the Museum”

2 Min Read

The Sacramento History Museum & Alliance are proud to present an all-new season of Old Sacramento Living History’s annual “Ghost Tours: Mayhem in the Museum” on October 26 & 27. For those who dare, the engaging tours depart from the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street) every half-hour from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on the evenings the tours are available.

The eerie and ever-popular one-hour “Ghost Tours” provide Old Sacramento guests with the opportunity to relive 19th century lore as guides (and ghosts) relate tantalizing narratives about the deaths of colorful citizens from Sacramento’s history. This year, the tours will take place inside and relatively close to the Sacramento History Museum as daring and inquisitive guests revisit stories of pestilence, mayhem, quacks and fraud through the darker side of Sacramento’s fascinating history. Along the way, tour guests may encounter wayward miners, murder victims and other Gold Rush characters while listening to tantalizing tales of Sacramento’s colorful and lively past.

Advance reservations are recommended as tickets for the Old Sacramento Living History’s “Ghost Tours” are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets cost $15 person and are not recommended for children ages 8 and under.

For advance tickets or more information, call 916-808-7059 or visit SacHistoryMuseum.org. Proceeds from the Ghost Tours benefit the Sacramento History Alliance programs and the Sacramento History Museum.

Tags

Explore the Site

 

    27octallday28FeaturedFall Festival at Funderland Park

    27oct10:00 am2:00 pmFeaturedCount Watts' Spooktacular

    27oct11:00 am2:00 pmFeaturedSpooky Science Day

    27oct4:30 pm8:00 pmFeaturedFlick-or-Treat

    03nov6:00 pm11:00 pmFeaturedParty for Change

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X