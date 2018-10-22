Free “On the Green” Activities at the DOCO

Throughout October, DOCO (Downtown Commons) introduced a series of fun and free “On the Green” pop-up activations happening on the inviting outdoor plaza adjacent to Golden 1 Center and surrounded by a mix of locally-owned and national retailers, restaurants, bars and other engaging businesses that will continue to open on a rolling basis in the coming weeks.

Silent Disco “On the Green” – October 26 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Upbeat and popular local DJ’s will spin different music styles heard only through individual free headsets available to check-out and borrow (while supplies last) for a unique outdoor music experience in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Interested guests can take their pick of musical styles and dance the night away to one of the three talented DJ’s on-site. Spectators are welcome to watch the entertaining experience as well.

Movies “On the Green” – October 28 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Guests of all ages will enjoy a memorable movie experience of Disney’s “COCO” on a 25-foot outdoor movie screen on special display at DOCO plaza. Moviegoers can listen on one of the free headsets available to check-out and borrow (while supplies last) or through the listen app on individual smartphones and earbuds. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or borrow one available on-site (while supplies last); no lawn chairs please. While movie viewing is free, guests who make a minimum $20 DOCO food purchase between 6-9 p.m. on the day of the event can enter and enjoy a special VIP seating area for an optimal experience.

Concerts “On the Green” – October 28 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The community is invited to relax and enjoy soothing sounds at DOCO plaza on Sunday afternoons while listening to rotating Sacramento Philharmonic ensembles ranging from traditional to experimental classical music.

More “On the Green” activities will be announced and continue throughout the fall season and beyond. “On the Green” events and activities at DOCO plaza are subject to change (based on weather and other conditions) and will continue in future months; please check the website often for updates and/or more detailed information: DOCOSacramento.com

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an emerging entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by 1.8 million square feet of incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room boutique hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Coons titled “Coloring Book.”