A New Day for Treasure Island Music Festival

In celebrating 11 years of music history, Treasure Island Music Festival (TIMF) returned to the Bay Area this weekend inside its new home, Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, in Oakland. With its distinct binary showcase of new-age pop and rock, headliners ASAP Rocky and Tame Impala respectively headlined each day of the festival to great praise.

While we were only able to make it on Saturday of the two-day event, it may have been the most lively of the weekend as production greats Diplo and Mark Ronson presented their latest collaborations under the moniker Silk City with some tunes that felt like two legendary producers taking some time to enjoy each other’s company.

At times it seemed like the festival’s fortitude to have no set times overlap was only a benefit to those prone to panic attacks. The back-and-forth shifting of crowds throughout the day began to feel like an OCD dream for those who tend sheep, while the overall spirit of the festival may have felt diminished had it not been for the obvious display of talent on Saturday. Sunday was likely another story.

However, on the hip hop side of the lineup, Pusha T would undoubtedly claim the greatest performance of the day with a lengthy set of new and old classics like “Numbers On The Boards” and “Santeria,” with a nice sample of his most popular tracks under the G.O.O.D. Music record label, such as “New God Flow” and “Mercy,” to which he remains President. Throughout the set, he would claim his latest project ‘Daytona’ the “greatest album of the year,” which has become a popular sentiment as the year nears its end.

Earlier in the day, artists such as Moses Sumney and Hiatus Kaiyote brought a new energy to the festival as two of the most promising voices on the bill all weekend. Local legend Toro Y Moi was pleasantly welcomed in the debut of his new collaboration with Nosaj Thing as the two came together to form Laff Trax with a very easy-going set for any afternoon warm-up or wind-down. Santigold would also put on one of the festival’s greatest visually enticing performances, with a wardrobe, choreograph, and of course, a classic selection of her career’s standout hits such as “Disparate Youth” and “Creator.”

When it was time to eat, TIMF had some of the most appetizing options as local Bay Area eateries filled the spaces between “The City” and “The Town” stages. From Knishes and Vegetarian to Paella and Dumplings, the choices were as intriguing and comforting as the strange aliens that made their way among the crowds. In addition, an all-you-can-donate photo booth provided by Clif Bar was offering free pictures to festival guests, with each picture equating a ten dollar donation to Protect Our Winters.

By the end of night, following a 40-minute delay due to technical difficulties, ASAP Rocky would close out Saturday’s Treasure Island Music Festival with an explosive performance that many agreed was worth the wait. Following a friendly moment taken to praise Bay Area legend Lil B and a colorful trip down his catalog of hits, Rocky sent fans off with an explosive fireworks display that had to have been seen from the other side of The Bay.

For more information on Treasure Island Music Festival, visit TreasureIslandfestival.com.

Photos courtesy of Josh Withers.

Cover photo by Josh Sanseri.