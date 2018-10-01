“Spookomotive” Train Rides to Treat Passengers All October

Back by popular demand, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation will offer engaging and entertaining “Spookomotive” train rides in Old Sacramento every weekend in October. With VIP First Class train rides also available, “Spookomotive” trains depart hourly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28.

Each weekend the “Spookomotive” will have a special theme, and the experience includes exciting on-board entertainment along with a tasty Halloween treat. Staffed by a skeleton crew and whimsically decorated with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks, the diesel-powered “Spookomotive” train ride offers a fun-filled, 45-minute, six-mile roundtrip trip along the Sacramento River. Train ride guests are encouraged to get in the spirit and dress up according to the fun weekly themes that include:

October 6-7 – Superheroes & Villains

October 13-14 – Pirates & Princesses

October 20-21 – Witches & Wizards

October 27-28 – Superheroes & Villains

“Spookomotive” train tickets cost $15 for adults, $8 for youths ages 2-17, children under age 2 ride free. And, for “Spookomotive” excursion train ride guests who desire a VIP experience, they will enjoy themed entertainment along with the excitement of the Mad Scientist and his crew of minions. The laboratory is decorated with a display of crazy experiments fit for the Mad Scientist himself. First Class guests will also receive refreshments on board including a special Halloween cookie. First Class tickets cost $29 for adults, $19 youths (ages 2-17) and children under 2 ride free (limited VIP seating is available and online booking is recommended).

Tickets are available online in advance at CaliforniaRailroad.museum (recommended) or at the ticket office on the day of the train ride (based on availability) located in the Central Pacific Passenger Station ticket office (Front & J Streets) in Old Sacramento State Historic Park.

For more information about “Spookomotive” train rides or the California State Railroad Museum or Foundation in general, call 916-445-5995.