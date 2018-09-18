Home » Five Local Museums to Offer Free Admission on September 22
Five Local Museums to Offer Free Admission on September 22

Five Sacramento area museums are joining the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day nationwide effort by offering free admission to advance registrants all day on Saturday, September 22. The five participating local museums include the following: Aerospace Museum of California, California Automobile Museum, California Museum, California State Railroad Museum and Maidu Museum & Historic Site. The mission of the annual effort is to provide an opportunity for consumers throughout the United States to enjoy and share in our dynamic heritage and cultural institutions for free.

Nationwide, more than 250,000 people downloaded tickets as part of the event last year, and the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day 2018 is expected to attract more participants than ever before. The theme of the 2018 event is “Women Making History,” honoring women in society who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture, and emboldening others to be pioneers as well.

Tickets for the 14th Annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day are available for download at SmithsonianMag.com/museumday. No purchase is necessary but advance registration and a valid email address are required to obtain an event ticket good for two guests. The special free admission offer is limited to one ticket per household. A printed or digital ticket must be presented at the time of admission. An official Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day ticket is valid for entry to just one of the participating museums that must be identified when requesting a free ticket. If a museum reaches capacity, the participating museum has the right to limit the number of guests until space becomes available. For more detailed information, visit SmithsonianMag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018/faq/.  

On Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day and all through the year, the Sacramento area is home to an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and destinations that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s fine art, history, science, and wildlife treasures. In fact, many local museums and destinations offer free admission all year long, including: California State Capitol Museum, California State Library, California Statewide Collections Center, Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum,  Locke Boarding House Museum, , Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum, Old Sacramento State Historic Park, Roseville Utility Exploration Center, Sacramento Historic City Cemetery, Sojourner Truth African American Museum, Verge Center for the Arts, and Wells Fargo History Museum (Downtown and Old Sacramento).  Some museums may charge for guided tours.

For more information about Sacramento area museums – that continues to celebrate 20 years throughout 2018 – “like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SacMuseums, follow them on Instagram and Twitter @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at SacMuseums.org.

*The SSVMS Museum of Medical History also offers free admission but is currently closed due to a major expansion effort and will re-open in October.

