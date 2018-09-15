Home » Shoreline Mafia at Ace of Spades [Photos]
Shoreline Mafia at Ace of Spades [Photos]

Continuing the success of their “Still OTX” (Off the Xtra) tour, the notorious rap ensemble of Shoreline Mafia rolled through Sacramento’s Ace of Spades on September 9 to show the state capital how hard Los Angeles throws down on their “Only the Xclusives” tour.

Determined to make their mark following the momentum of several sold out shows, the California rappers brought a tremendous energy performing the “Xclusives.” With a sold out crowd in attendance on Sunday, several fights, security calls, loud banging vibes and lots of water and marijuana being shared, the crowd definitely seemed to get their tickets worth.

Below, we have compiled a handful photos from the eventful night at Ace of Spades.

For more information on Shoreline Mafia and the “Only the Xclusives” tour, visit HellaWave.com

 

 

