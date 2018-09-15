Shoreline Mafia at Ace of Spades [Photos]

Continuing the success of their “Still OTX” (Off the Xtra) tour, the notorious rap ensemble of Shoreline Mafia rolled through Sacramento’s Ace of Spades on September 9 to show the state capital how hard Los Angeles throws down on their “Only the Xclusives” tour.
Determined to make their mark following the momentum of several sold out shows, the California rappers brought a tremendous energy performing the “Xclusives.” With a sold out crowd in attendance on Sunday, several fights, security calls, loud banging vibes and lots of water and marijuana being shared, the crowd definitely seemed to get their tickets worth.
Below, we have compiled a handful photos from the eventful night at Ace of Spades.
For more information on Shoreline Mafia and the “Only the Xclusives” tour, visit HellaWave.com
California State Capitol - West Steps
- 10th Street and Capitol Avenue Sacramento, CA 95811
- Live music from headliners the The Wood Brothers, plus Logan Brill (named by Cosmopolitan as one of “eight female country artists you should be listening to”) and local sensations IdeaTeam
- Farm-to-fork food from SaveMart, Raley’s, local food trucks and more
- Wine selections from Clarksburg Wine Growers & Vintners Association and pours from area breweries
- A daylong music lineup with headliner Dawes, Magic Giant, Sunny War and Jessica Malone!
- Food, and wine and beer selections that highlight the flavors of Northern California
- Multiple cooking demonstration stages
- Family activities
- Interactive exhibits
- Aperitifs: Local Olives and Roasted Nuts, Three Ladies Café Lavender Lemonade & Herb water, Matchbook Wines Tinto Rey Rosé, Hemly Pear Hard Cider
- Lunch: Mixed Heirloom Tomatoes (local olive oil, sea salt, and basil, Bella Bru Sweet Baguettes & Local Olive Oil, Aioli) local eggs, Grilled Leg of Lamb with Herbs from Superior Farms, Summer Shelling Bean Salad (vegan), Legumes ~ fresh herbs, olive oil, sea salt, Grilled Vegetables ~ Roasted beets, sweet peppers, eggplant, summer squash, romano beans, Fingerling Potatoes, Local Organic Hard-cooked Eggs
- Dessert: Green & Hemly Pear Galette, Fresh Figs, Coffee
STEPtember
Event Details
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness
Event Details
SEPTEMBER 4 – OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness activities including cycling, swimming, yoga, dance and cross fit!
Team leaders create teams of 4 who compete and motivate each other along the way. STEPtember is fun and a perfect tool for teambuilding! Teams compete with steps and funds raised for programs and services supporting people with developmental disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy.
Track your steps with a pedometer (supplied) or your own fitness tracker (FitBit, Garmin, Apple Health) and record your progress on the exclusive STEPtember website or mobile App. Participants receive an online page to track their
steps and team ranking as well as share their journey with co-workers, friends, family.
Participants will also be invited to an exclusive and interactive Facebook Group where motivational videos and messages keep participants engaged throughout the campaign.
All funds raised by participants supporting UCP will remain in the greater Sacramento community.
Sign up today at https://www.steptember.us/ucp/norcal
Time
September 4 (Tuesday) 6:00 am - October 1 (Monday) 11:45 pm
Farm-to-Fork Legends of Wine 2018
Event Details
Taste the best wines from the Sacramento region as selected by wine legends Darrell Corti and David Berkley paired with artisan local cheese, lamb sliders and other bites in the
Event Details
Taste the best wines from the Sacramento region as selected by wine legends Darrell Corti and David Berkley paired with artisan local cheese, lamb sliders and other bites in the idyllic setting in front of the Capitol with views of the sunset over Tower Bridge at the fifth annual Farm-to-Fork Legends of Wine.
This evening event is the perfect place to mingle with friends, meet new ones and rub elbows with the winemakers, many of whom choose to personally pour their wines at this event.
Time
(Thursday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm pst
Location
California State Capitol - West Steps
10th Street and Capitol Avenue Sacramento, CA 95811
Moonlight Movie: Black Panther
Event Details
Celebrate a night under the stars with a special outdoor movie screening of Marvel's Black Panther. The free event will take place on September 20th in The University Union’s Serna
Event Details
Celebrate a night under the stars with a special outdoor movie screening of Marvel’s Black Panther. The free event will take place on September 20th in The University Union’s Serna Plaza. There will be pizza and popcorn provided at 7pm (while supplies last). The event is co-sponsored by Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs, Associated Students Inc., Residence Hall Association, and First Year Experience.
Directed by Sac State Graduate Ryan Coogler, the movie follows T’Challa after his father’s death, who was also former King of Wakanda. T’Challa returns to his home country to lead Wakanda in place of his father as the new Black Panther. However, a problem arises when an enemy from his past challenges his position as king. Throughout the movie, T’Challa is faced with life-threatening decisions that could affect not only his life but of everyone in Wakanda.
The event is open to the general public. Guests are encouraged to bring towels, blankets, and lawn chairs for the outdoor event. For more information, please visit www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or call the University Union Information Desk at (916) 278-6997.
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm pst
Location
Sacramento State (CSUS)
6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819
Farm to Fork Festival
Event Details
Designed to showcase and celebrate where our food and drinks come from, the Farm-to-Fork Festival brings us face-to-face with the people who are feeding our region and the world. The free
Event Details
Designed to showcase and celebrate where our food and drinks come from, the Farm-to-Fork Festival brings us face-to-face with the people who are feeding our region and the world.
The free festival hosted on the city’s iconic Capitol Mall boasts a delicious selection of Farm-to-Fork offerings that are produced and available in the Sacramento region. Attendees will find food, wine and beer from regional eateries and purveyors, as well as live music, live cooking demonstration stages, a kids’ zone, interactive booths from local grocers, farms and ranches and more!
Friday Night Kick-off Activities, 4pm-9pm:
Saturday Festival Activities, 11am-6pm:
Time
28 (Friday) 4:00 pm - 29 (Saturday) 6:00 pm pst
The Village Feast
Event Details
The Village Feast commences upon the closing of Saturday’s Davis Farmers Market — America’s Favorite Farmers Market — in celebration of September’s Sacramento-region Farm to Fork Month. Yolo County puts
Event Details
The Village Feast commences upon the closing of Saturday’s Davis Farmers Market — America’s Favorite Farmers Market — in celebration of September’s Sacramento-region Farm to Fork Month. Yolo County puts the “farm” in America’s Farm to Fork Capitol, and so we come together to enjoy and honor the bounty of our local farmers. Guests bring their own table settings, arriving with baskets filled with the necessary plates, silverware, glasses, and napkins, before aperitifs are served—with olives, nuts, and local light wines. With friends and neighbors gathered around, sharing a table and raising our glasses, we feast.
Menu includes:
Time
(Saturday) 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm pst
Location
Central Park - Davis
401 C Street, Davis, CA 95616