heroes
Get Your Game On…Auto Museum Presents a Heroes and Rogues Weekend of Fun

2 Min Read

The California Automobile Museum will present an all-new “Heroes and Rogues” weekend of fun, games and experiences on September 15 & 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The fun-filled weekend will be highlighted by special activities such as an exciting Tabletop Game Room hosted by Great Escape Comics, a dynamic video game lounge, lots of photo opportunities — including with the eye-catching jeep from Jurassic Park, the memorable Ecto Truck from Ghostbusters, the iconic DeLoreon from Back to the Future — the Smash Bros Melee hosted by Fair Game Retro Video Games on Saturday, and Magic: The Gathering Tournament* hosted by Great Escape Comics on Sunday. Local Marquee cosplay groups such as the West Coast Avengers, Sacramento Ghostbusters, and the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers will be on-site all weekend long in addition to interactive fun and games for kids and the young-at-heart.

Closing out the weekend, prizes will be given out for the best costumes during a costume contest on Saturday at 3pm, special panel discussions will take place Sunday from 11am to 2 pm and free Sunday Drive rides in classic cars will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a WWII Jeep, 1932 Model A, VW Bug and a Ford Fairlane, to name a few.

Admission tickets for this “Heroes and Rogues” special event cost $10 for adults per day or $18 for the weekend; $5 for youth per day or $8 for the weekend; and children ages 5 and under get in free. All proceeds from this event benefit the California Automobile Museum, a non-profit organization.

For more information, please call 916-442-6802 or visit CalAutoMuseum.org.

*There is an additional $5 fee for entry into the Magic: The Gathering Tournament.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

