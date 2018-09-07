Kites, Clay and Canines: Second Saturday Art Walk’s September Stops

A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music, and more.

On Saturday, September 8, a sampling of the offerings – many of which are especially fun and whimsical this month – presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

Art of Toys (1126 18th Street) – is excited to present a playful focus on “Puppets” with Dan Crowley of Chicago as the feature artist along with art from T. Oliver Kopian, Robert Gordon and Sis. Art Of Toys will have vintage puppets, puppet related gifts, crafts and Folkmanis puppets as well as featured art so guests can experience one of the oldest forms of theater.

First United Methodist Church (2100 J St. with entrance on 21st Street) – features 10 talented local artists with inspiring and unique works that utilize varying mediums while showcasing their artistry. Guests are invited to enjoy great art, refreshments, and entertainment.

Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – invites guests to experience the new “Feathers and Tails” art exhibit that highlights loveable animal friends that range from domesticated pets who comfort us with their unconditional love to the wild and exotic who inspire us to dream. Creatures great and small will be exhibited in oil, acrylic, ceramics and mixed media by award winning artists from the Sacramento region. Plus, guests can even adopt a new family member as the Sacramento SPCA will be on-site for extended hours along with a full service, no-host bar from noon to 10 p.m.

Tim Collom Gallery (915 20th Street) – is proud to present a special “Color, Light and Form” exhibit that features a visually exciting array of new paintings and sketches by artist and gallery owner Tim Collom. The refreshing work represents an eclectic mix of subjects including seascapes, landscapes and figurative art.

TRUE (Totally Recycled Urban Exchange benefiting WEAVE at 1900 K Street) – offers a 30 percent discount storewide. Expert makeup artists from Make up on Demand will be on-hand to provide 10-15 minute makeup demos to give guests a sampling of what they have to offer. TRUE will also be hosting Sacramento Take Back the Night along with complimentary light snacks from 5-8.

Viewpoint Photographic Arts Center (2015 J Street) – is proud to present two exhibits: Mixing Light with Clay: Photographs from the Gladding, McBean Pottery (Main Gallery) and Farrell Scott: Chefs Off Line (Step Up Gallery. The Mixing Light With Clay exhibit is a stunning retrospective of Gladding McBean pottery factory images taken by more than 70 photographers, whereas the Chefs Off Line exhibit offers a colorful array of 25 images of Sacramento’s finest local chefs, pastry chefs and chocolatiers.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on September 8, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. And on Saturday evenings, valet parking opportunities are available at 24th and K Streets and at 18th and Capitol Avenue.

Supported by the Midtown Association, most Midtown Sacramento Second Saturday Art Walk activities are available from 6 to 9 p.m. (although times may vary by gallery).

*Photo courtesy of Tim Collom Gallery