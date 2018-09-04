Flying Dry in the Wetlands

SEPTEMBER 4 – OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness activities including cycling, swimming, yoga, dance and cross fit!

Team leaders create teams of 4 who compete and motivate each other along the way. STEPtember is fun and a perfect tool for teambuilding! Teams compete with steps and funds raised for programs and services supporting people with developmental disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy.

Track your steps with a pedometer (supplied) or your own fitness tracker (FitBit, Garmin, Apple Health) and record your progress on the exclusive STEPtember website or mobile App. Participants receive an online page to track their

steps and team ranking as well as share their journey with co-workers, friends, family.

Participants will also be invited to an exclusive and interactive Facebook Group where motivational videos and messages keep participants engaged throughout the campaign.

All funds raised by participants supporting UCP will remain in the greater Sacramento community.

Sign up today at https://www.steptember.us/ucp/norcal