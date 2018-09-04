Flying Dry in the Wetlands. Even at the height of the dry season, there’s plenty to see on a late afternoon stroll through Cosumnes River Preserve. Photo by Tony Sheppard.
04sep(sep 4)6:00 am01oct(oct 1)11:45 pmFeaturedSTEPtember
SEPTEMBER 4 – OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness activities including cycling, swimming, yoga, dance and cross fit!
Team leaders create teams of 4 who compete and motivate each other along the way. STEPtember is fun and a perfect tool for teambuilding! Teams compete with steps and funds raised for programs and services supporting people with developmental disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy.
Track your steps with a pedometer (supplied) or your own fitness tracker (FitBit, Garmin, Apple Health) and record your progress on the exclusive STEPtember website or mobile App. Participants receive an online page to track their
steps and team ranking as well as share their journey with co-workers, friends, family.
Participants will also be invited to an exclusive and interactive Facebook Group where motivational videos and messages keep participants engaged throughout the campaign.
All funds raised by participants supporting UCP will remain in the greater Sacramento community.
Sign up today at https://www.steptember.us/ucp/norcal
Time
September 4 (Tuesday) 6:00 am - October 1 (Monday) 11:45 pm
08sep10:00 am4:00 pmFeaturedEast Sacramento Edible Gardens Tour
Six East Sacramento homes will showcase gardens featuring edible fruits and vegetables integrated into creative and stylish landscaping.
Stroll through gorgeous gardens while consulting with UC Master Gardeners and enjoying melodic tunes from the Sacramento Symphonic Winds.
Proceeds support the Soroptimist mission to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Such programs include Scholarships, Live Your Dream Awards, the Dream It, Be It Program, and others in our community such as Saint John’s Program for Real Change and Roberts Family Development Center.
Time
(Saturday) 10:00 am - 4:00 pm pst
Location
East Sacramento
1308 43rd St., Sacramento, CA 95819
08sep11:00 am4:00 pmFeaturedTree City Market
With its abundance of leafy green foliage, Sacramento easily earns its nickname, “The City Of Trees.” So much so that earlier this year, Facebook featured tree-related businesses in Sacramento as part of its “Keep It Local” advertising campaign.
Now, this Saturday, September 8, Facebook is proud to present the Tree City Market, a treehouse market and experience unlike any other featuring local businesses from throughout Sacramento. The market will be taking place from 11:00 am to 4:00pm in a “tree house”-style space in William Land Park among the trees. Shop for trinkets, knick-knacks, jewelry and art. There will also be free yoga, face painting and more at this free event!
Participating vendors include Kulture, Allspicery, Old Gold and interactive events and experiences will be happening throughout the day including face painting, wood carving, live music, and more.
Register for free at https://keepitlocalsacramento.eventbrite.com
Time
(Saturday) 11:00 am - 4:00 pm pst
Location
William Land Park
3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
08sep12:00 pm4:00 pmFeaturedCalifornia Craft Beer Summit
The California Craft Beer Summit and Beer Festival is the premier event for the beer community across the entire West Coast.
The three day event starts with hands-on education, interactive exhibits and networking opportunities and ends at the LARGEST California craft beer festival, hosted outdoors in front of the state Capitol and offering unlimited tastings from 160 breweries across California.
See the full list of participating California breweries at californiacraftbeer.com.
13sep7:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Burger Battle
Eat your heart out by sampling burgers, side dishes, desserts and beverages from 15 local Sacramento restaurants at this ultimate burger-tasting cook-off competition. Both judges and attendees vote their favorite to determine who will be crowned the 2018 winner. Better yet, live music will accompany the event and all proceeds benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America.
Need more convincing? Check out SacPress’ coverage of the 2014 Burger Battle.
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Location
Cesar Chavez Plaza
910 I Street Sacramento, CA 95814
Organizer
