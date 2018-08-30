Verge Center for the Arts to Debut Immersive Video Installation Titled “KOKO’s Love”

Verge Center for the Arts is getting ready to debut “KOKO’s Love: The Technicolor Unfairy Tale Ball,” an all-new video installation best described as a dynamic “dramedy” that will engage and captivate exhibition guests. The debut of “KOKO’s Love” is timed to coincide with the official Launch Party for Sac Open Studios on the evening of September 6.

Loosely autobiographical, KOKO’s Love is an original East Asian/American Asian hybrid soap opera series written, produced, directed and performed by the talented Yoshie Sakai. Using videos within installations that are pushed to exaggerated and imaginative levels, KOKO’s Love: The Technicolor Unfairy Tale Ball offers a creative and immersive video experience that simultaneously explores and challenges stereotypes, myths and universal beliefs passed on through generations. Sakai’s various characters – all performed by her — function as avatars that act out (sometimes uncomfortable) responses to contemporary society while raising questions about ever-compelling issues such as cultural identity, gender roles and personal relationships.

The debut of KOKO’s Love and the Sac Open Studios Launch Party are both free and open to the public at Verge on Thursday evening, September 6, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. The launch event will include live art in action, entertaining live music, hands-on children’s activities, food and beverages for purchase, and the opportunity to mix, mingle and network with the thriving local artist community.

Verge’s always highly anticipated fall exhibition – KOKO’s Love: The Technicolor Unfairy Tale Ball — continues through October 28, 2018. After the launch event, the public is encouraged to visit Verge during the Gallery’s normal open hours: Thursday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. Always free to the public, Verge Center for the Arts is located at 625 S Street in Sacramento.

More information about Verge Center for the Arts and Sac Open Studios is available at VergeArt.com.