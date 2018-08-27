Creatures of the NGT MKT

Underneath a full moon, the City of Sacramento came alive for the second installment of OUR Street Night Market on August 25. Completely taking over R Street, between 10th and 13th Street, the hottest new venture in Sacramento night life featured a mass selection of food vendors, a silent disco, pop-up shops and a solid collection of like-minded individuals in the community. Photo by Cesar Alexander.
04sep(sep 4)6:00 am01oct(oct 1)11:45 pmFeaturedSTEPtember
Event Details
SEPTEMBER 4 – OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness activities including cycling, swimming, yoga, dance and cross fit!
Team leaders create teams of 4 who compete and motivate each other along the way. STEPtember is fun and a perfect tool for teambuilding! Teams compete with steps and funds raised for programs and services supporting people with developmental disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy.
Track your steps with a pedometer (supplied) or your own fitness tracker (FitBit, Garmin, Apple Health) and record your progress on the exclusive STEPtember website or mobile App. Participants receive an online page to track their
steps and team ranking as well as share their journey with co-workers, friends, family.
Participants will also be invited to an exclusive and interactive Facebook Group where motivational videos and messages keep participants engaged throughout the campaign.
All funds raised by participants supporting UCP will remain in the greater Sacramento community.
Sign up today at https://www.steptember.us/ucp/norcal
Time
September 4 (Tuesday) 6:00 am - October 1 (Monday) 11:45 pm
04sep7:30 pm11:30 pmFeaturedJ. Cole: KOD Tour
J. Cole is scheduled to perform live in Sacramento for his KOD Tour. He’s bringing Young Thug, Jaden Smith, EarthGang & Kill Edward. They will hit the stage at Golden 1 Center on September 4, 2018. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now. Get your J. Cole tickets today.
Time
(Tuesday) 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
Golden 1 Center
547 L St., Sacramento, California 95814
16sep10:00 am4:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Historic Home Tour
Event Details
Tour six distinctive, stately homes in Sacramento’s Capitol Mansions Historic District. On a self-guided, pedestrian tour, can see intricate woodworking, built-in cabinets, light fixtures with gas lights on top and electric lights on the bottom, grand staircases, restored wood paneling, curved glass windows, high ceilings, classy renovated kitchens, and spacious front porches. This historic district includes Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, Prairie Bungalow and Classic Four-Square styles of architecture.
To begin the tour, stop by the PS ticket booth at the northwest corner of 22nd street and Capitol Avenue, to receive a program and the wristband that is needed for entry into buildings on the tour.
Time
(Sunday) 10:00 am - 4:00 pm PST
Location
Capitol Mansions Historic District
2131 Capitol Avenue (start location), Sacramento, CA 95816
20sep7:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedMoonlight Movie: Black Panther
Event Details
Celebrate a night under the stars with a special outdoor movie screening of Marvel’s Black Panther. The free event will take place on September 20th in The University Union’s Serna Plaza. There will be pizza and popcorn provided at 7pm (while supplies last). The event is co-sponsored by Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs, Associated Students Inc., Residence Hall Association, and First Year Experience.
Directed by Sac State Graduate Ryan Coogler, the movie follows T’Challa after his father’s death, who was also former King of Wakanda. T’Challa returns to his home country to lead Wakanda in place of his father as the new Black Panther. However, a problem arises when an enemy from his past challenges his position as king. Throughout the movie, T’Challa is faced with life-threatening decisions that could affect not only his life but of everyone in Wakanda.
The event is open to the general public. Guests are encouraged to bring towels, blankets, and lawn chairs for the outdoor event. For more information, please visit www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or call the University Union Information Desk at (916) 278-6997.
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm pst
Location
Sacramento State (CSUS)
6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819