Creatures of the NGT MKT

1 Min Read

Underneath a full moon, the City of Sacramento came alive for the second installment of OUR Street Night Market on August 25. Completely taking over R Street, between 10th and 13th Street, the hottest new venture in Sacramento night life featured a mass selection of food vendors, a silent disco, pop-up shops and a solid collection of like-minded individuals in the community. Photo by Cesar Alexander.

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander is assistant editor for Sacramento Press. A native to California, he enjoys writing and discovering the varieties of art, live music, nature and everyday wonders the Sacramento region has to offer.

