Club Wide Open

Artist Brent Patten was all smiles on the final day of Wide Open Walls 2018 as he joined the growing list of local artists being featured across Sacramento. His completed mural can be found on Del Paso Blvd. behind the So-Cal Speed Shop Sacramento. Photo by Cesar Alexander.
Explore the Site
-
Capitol Mansions Historic District
- 2131 Capitol Avenue (start location), Sacramento, CA 95816
25aug4:00 pm8:30 pmFeaturedSactown Nachos Festival
Event Details
The Sactown Nachos Festival is a massive event focused around the delicious Hispanic dish, nachos! This is a family-friendly event flooded with live music, entertainment, beverages, and an enormous variety
Event Details
The Sactown Nachos Festival is a massive event focused around the delicious Hispanic dish, nachos! This is a family-friendly event flooded with live music, entertainment, beverages, and an enormous variety of nachos!
A large portion of the proceeds will be donated to the non profit Project Optimism that benefits children, homeless, and individuals diagnosed with cancer.
Live performances by Baby Bash, Yelly, Vince Vicari.
Time
(Saturday) 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm pst
Location
Cesar Chavez Plaza
910 I Street Sacramento, CA 95814
26aug4:30 pm8:30 pmFeaturedSafari on the River
Event Details
Enjoy a wonderful evening of food, wine, music and more. Dress in your favorite Safari wear and join the fun as African culture is celebrated through music, dance,
Event Details
Enjoy a wonderful evening of food, wine, music and more. Dress in your favorite Safari wear and join the fun as African culture is celebrated through music, dance, art, and food. This event raises money for The Africa Hope Fund’s education outreach and environmental efforts. Proceeds will give much needed funds for the education of children in Africa and the protection of wildlife.
Located at the Estate of Maggie Ferarri. Directions and address will be sent to ticket holders.
Time
(Sunday) 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
04sep(sep 4)6:00 am01oct(oct 1)11:45 pmFeaturedSTEPtember
Event Details
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness
more
Event Details
SEPTEMBER 4 – OCTOBER 1, 2018, UCP of Sacramento and Northern California presents STEPtember. Participants are challenged to take 10,000 steps per day OR the step equivalent of 40 fitness activities including cycling, swimming, yoga, dance and cross fit!
Team leaders create teams of 4 who compete and motivate each other along the way. STEPtember is fun and a perfect tool for teambuilding! Teams compete with steps and funds raised for programs and services supporting people with developmental disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy.
Track your steps with a pedometer (supplied) or your own fitness tracker (FitBit, Garmin, Apple Health) and record your progress on the exclusive STEPtember website or mobile App. Participants receive an online page to track their
steps and team ranking as well as share their journey with co-workers, friends, family.
Participants will also be invited to an exclusive and interactive Facebook Group where motivational videos and messages keep participants engaged throughout the campaign.
All funds raised by participants supporting UCP will remain in the greater Sacramento community.
Sign up today at https://www.steptember.us/ucp/norcal
Time
September 4 (Tuesday) 6:00 am - October 1 (Monday) 11:45 pm
04sep7:30 pm11:30 pmFeaturedJ. Cole: KOD Tour
Event Details
J. Cole is scheduled to perform live in Sacramento for his KOD Tour. He's bringing Young Thug, Jaden Smith, EarthGang & Kill Edward. They will hit the stage at Golden
Event Details
J. Cole is scheduled to perform live in Sacramento for his KOD Tour. He’s bringing Young Thug, Jaden Smith, EarthGang & Kill Edward. They will hit the stage at Golden 1 Center on September 4, 2018. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now. Get your J. Cole tickets today.
Time
(Tuesday) 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
Golden 1 Center
547 L St., Sacramento, California 95814
16sep10:00 am4:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Historic Home Tour
Event Details
Tour six distinctive, stately homes in Sacramento’s Capitol Mansions Historic District. On a self-guided, pedestrian tour, can see intricate woodworking, built-in cabinets, light fixtures with gas lights on top and
more
Event Details
Tour six distinctive, stately homes in Sacramento’s Capitol Mansions Historic District. On a self-guided, pedestrian tour, can see intricate woodworking, built-in cabinets, light fixtures with gas lights on top and electric lights on the bottom, grand staircases, restored wood paneling, curved glass windows, high ceilings, classy renovated kitchens, and spacious front porches. This historic district includes Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, Prairie Bungalow and Classic Four-Square styles of architecture.
To begin the tour, stop by the PS ticket booth at the northwest corner of 22nd street and Capitol Avenue, to receive a program and the wristband that is needed for entry into buildings on the tour.
Time
(Sunday) 10:00 am - 4:00 pm PST
Location
Capitol Mansions Historic District
2131 Capitol Avenue (start location), Sacramento, CA 95816