Home » Club Wide Open
Photo of the Week

Club Wide Open

1 Min Read

Artist Brent Patten was all smiles on the final day of Wide Open Walls 2018 as he joined the growing list of local artists being featured across Sacramento. His completed mural can be found on Del Paso Blvd. behind the So-Cal Speed Shop Sacramento. Photo by Cesar Alexander.

Explore the Site

 

    25aug4:00 pm8:30 pmFeaturedSactown Nachos Festival

    26aug4:30 pm8:30 pmFeaturedSafari on the River

    04sep(sep 4)6:00 am01oct(oct 1)11:45 pmFeaturedSTEPtember

    04sep7:30 pm11:30 pmFeaturedJ. Cole: KOD Tour

    16sep10:00 am4:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Historic Home Tour

See Full Calendar >>

About the author

View All Posts
Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander is assistant editor for Sacramento Press. A native to California, he enjoys writing and discovering the varieties of art, live music, nature and everyday wonders the Sacramento region has to offer.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Subscribe to SacPress
Deals

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X