New Films: Crazy Rich Asians, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Alpha, Mile 22

As I look back on them, four movies this week fall into two slightly awkward pairs.

This is the weekend film and box office watchers will remember for “Crazy Rich Asians,” an American film in which all the principle cast are Asian – a remarkable fact in an industry with a reputation for “white-washing” Asian roles. It’s a charming and well made film that is otherwise relatively ordinary, about a young woman, Rachel (Constance Wu), who has to convince her mother-in-law-to-be (Michelle Yeoh) that she’s good enough for her son (Henry Golding). Much of the comedy stems from the “crazy rich” part of the title and the impossibly high standards set by the groom-to-be’s family as the richest of the rich in Singapore, such that Rachel, who is a college professor with a Ph.D., seems like an inadequate catch. (Note: I’m a college professor with a Ph.D. – maybe it’s just me.)

It’s a significant moment for the industry, not just that this film got made but that it received overwhelming critical praise and dominated the box office. Meanwhile, Netflix premiered “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” which focuses on the love life of middle sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor), one of three daughters of a (deceased) Korean American mother and a Caucasian American father (John Corbett). The premise being that Lara Jean has, over the course of several years, written letters to the five boys she has fallen in love and that, unbeknownst to her, her younger sister has mailed them to the boys. This results in various tender and awkward moments between Lara Jean and most of the boys, including an extremely predictable but equally cute post-credit scene.

However, in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved before,” the sisters don’t look like sisters, or even the same ethnicity as each other (assuming they’re supposed to be biologically related), and also not the ethnicity of the characters. And while it’s great to see even more evidence of young female Asian actors leading a cast, it felt awkward to wonder if the casting involved a certain assumption that the audience wouldn’t notice – which is fine if it’s a positive “nobody cares” attitude and perhaps not so fine if it’s predicated on the belief that people can’t tell the difference. This played out recently during practice for the World Cup, after which the South Korean coach admitted he had changed his team’s shirts around, assuming journalists from other nations would have a hard time distinguishing Korean faces, in order to confuse anybody who might have been spying on their training sessions.

In “Crazy Rich Asians,” the distinguishing characteristic we’re given is “Asian” and beyond that it’s all about elitism, pretension, and wealth in Singapore – characteristics that might just as well be the key factors in a film about wealthy Europeans. In “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and its source novel, the description is that the sisters are half-Korean – which is slightly disorienting when the lead is Vietnamese. But perhaps most people won’t notice, for better or worse. (Note: My spouse is Vietnamese – again, maybe it’s just me.)

Two other films this week felt a little as though they might both be improved by switching their titles.

“Alpha” is set 20,000 years ago in (generic) Europe, in a stone-age community that undertakes an annual, grueling, long-distance hunting expedition, just before the winter sets in. Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee), the son of the Chief, is on his first such hunt and has much to prove to the rest of his village regarding his strength and leadership potential. This goal is upset when he gets separated from the hunting party and is left behind, presumed dead (or at least beyond saving). Later, injured, he forms an unlikely bond with a similarly injured wolf – with the film supposedly evoking the idea of the first man/dog(like) domesticated relationship.

It’s a beautifully shot film, with wonderful scenery, albeit that the logistics of the hunt are a little odd. They seem to walk as far as they do, largely in order to create a narrative hurdle for Keda as he attempts to find his way home. But it’s also a significant distance over which the survivors would need to transport hides and meat in large enough quantities to change the winter prospects of the tribe. But it’s also a film targeted towards families with children who might be an easier audience – but that brings up another odd characteristic of the film. It’s produced in an unknown language (the Internet Movie Database [IMDB] refers to a production language of “North American Indian” although that would seem oddly specific for a film set in stone age Europe) which means that the film is subtitled in English – which may limit its appeal for the youngest viewers.

Alpha (under its original title of “The Solutrean”) was also, apparently, denied an American Humane Association certificate (the “no animals were harmed …” disclaimer at the end of the film) as it was found that several Bison were killed during the production.

“Mile 22” is a fast-paced, action-packed story about a team of sometimes government, sometimes non-government operatives who solve the problems that can’t be solved by either diplomacy or military intervention. Led by James Silva (Mark Wahlberg), they are tasked with getting an informant (Iko Uwais) turned asylum seeker from the American Embassy compound to an airstrip 22 miles away, past a large number of local operatives who have been correspondingly tasked with stopping them.

It’s largely a formula for death and destruction, with setups reminiscent of various films such as “Black Hawk Down” and “The Raid: Redemption” (which also starred Uwais). And on that basis alone, it delivers.

But it’s odd that “Alpha” might benefit more from a title that suggested the distance traveled, whereas “Mile 22,” despite a very brief reference to that distance, seems to have more to do with dominant personalities. Hence two films watched on two consecutive days last week that felt like they could have had their titles switched – and all part of an interesting week of films I enjoyed, but not without leaving a few lingering questions.