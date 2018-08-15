Free Outdoor Showing of “Lady Bird” for Season Finale of “Third Thursday”

After a series of free outdoor movie showings that played on the historic walls at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park earlier this summer, the Midtown Association will present a special showing of the Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird” on Thursday, August 16, as part of the popular and new “Third Thursday” activations at 24th & K in Midtown.

While “Third Thursday” activities take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the summer months (and August 16 is the final one for the season), the pop-up event will be extended until 11 p.m. to accommodate the free film showing that will play on an outdoor screen from 9 to 11 p.m. The movie screen will be placed on K at 24th Street, and movie goers will be able to view the film from surrounding businesses and/or patios (based on availability) or on lawn chairs and blankets they bring to sit on the street. K Street will be closed between 23rd & 24th for the special evening activities.

“Third Thursday at 24th & K: Midtown Made” activities and the special showing of “Lady Bird” are presented in association with Capital City Beads and the Midtown Central restaurants. “Third Thursday” events are a monthly gathering of all things locally made that highlight the unique creative community thriving in Midtown. Guests have the opportunity to shop, create “make-n-take” jewelry and succulent pots, enjoy fun photo opportunities, listen to live music curated by Sofar Sounds, play games, and participate in many hands-on DIY activities.

“This summer, we’ve been thrilled to introduce free movie nights AND ‘Third Thursday’ activations, both of which have been clearly embraced by the Midtown community,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “It’s very fitting to end the season for the two new programs with a free showing of ‘Lady Bird,’ offering yet another reason to visit and linger longer in our amazing district.”

*Photo courtesy of the Grid Agency