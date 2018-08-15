First Edition of All My Friends Music Festival Coming to Los Angeles

The latest California music festival, All My Friends Music Festival (AMF), will take place inside the newly opened ROW DTLA on August 18 & 19. In its inaugural showing, the two-day event will feature performances by Gucci Mane, RL Grime, Jhene Aiko, Jamie XX, M.I.A., Destructo and many more.

Gary Richards, also known as Destructo, stepped down as CEO of HARD Summer and hinted that he had a new project in the works. With AMF, a two-day event with some of the best talent in hip-hop, R&B and dance music, Richards is able to fully display the fruits of his relationships with fellow artists.

“I think about all the friends I’ve made and and how I am a part of their story,” said Richards on the AMF website. “They are more than All My Friends, they are All My Family.”

AMF is Richards’ new passion project inspired by his journey of being a music producer traveling the world and the community he’s created in the process. He’s really established himself in the heart of the electronic dance community and created HARD Summer to give all his friends another platform to play their music. HARD Summer became special because not only did it showcase a wide variety genres, but also was a tastemaker of up-in-coming producers and artists. From hip-hop with artists like, Yo Gotti and Gucci Mane, to DJs that throwdown like Anna Lunoe, Barclay Crenshaw and Chris Lake, there’s a variety of music for everyone to enjoy.

Who are we most excited to see at the first edition of All My Friends?

RL Grime recently released his first studio album, Nova, where the artist really explored his full range of music production. The LA producer and DJ is known for throwin’ down hip-hop and trap music on the DJ decks, but you can tell that this album was made to be relatable to a bigger audience, rather than for his club shows. The Los Angeles producer just announced his Nova Tour for Australia and New Zealand, so hopefully he has big plans for his upcoming performance at All My Friends in preparation.

Jhene Aiko is hinting that she’s been back in the studio working on her next project since releasing her body of work TRIP, including a movie, an album and a poetry book. She recently played a surprise set at Lightning in a Bottle where she did an intimate slowed down version off TRIP, and hits like “Bed Peace” and “The Worst”. Hopefully after wrapping up her final shows on the TRIP tour she will release her next body of work.

Smokepurpp is a young rapper who gained popularity over SoundCloud. His first mixtape, Deadstar, features Juicy J, Chief Kief and Travis Scott, which helped the budding artist establish himself in the rap community. He’s been play a lot of shows in 2018, and will be playing in San Francisco this weekend, August 11, at OutsideLands Music Festival, before making his way back south to Los Angeles for All My Friends.

