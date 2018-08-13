HARD Summer’s Return to Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway

HARD Summer, a traveling concert series that began in the heart of Los Angeles’ electronic dance community, returned to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA on August 4 and 5, following a gap year. Formerly curated by Gary Richards, also known as Destructo, the concert has provided a platform for some of the top performers and up-in-coming talent in electronic music, hip-hop and R&B, while also spoiling fans with special b2b (back-to-back) sets, where producers collaborate live. This year’s line-up featured notable performances by Travis Scott, Diplo b2b Dillon Francis, Virtual Self, A-trak b2b BAAUER and many more!

This is the fifth HARD Summer I’ve personally attended, and it felt like even though Gary Richards has stepped down as taste maker the music line-up still maintains his original vision. HARD Summer has definitely grown into a large scale event from what used to be a smaller LA scene music event.

Below, you can find a round up featuring video clips from honorary HARD Summer videographer glenjamn3, a videographer who is always covering HARD Summer’s best highlights.

Diplo b2b Dillon Francis was most likely one of the biggest draws of the weekend for electronic music fanatics featuring two of Los Angeles’ most beloved music producers and social media personalities. Diplo started out playing parties in college which soon budded into his career focus on music. He is a record producer, DJ and owner of record label MAD DECENT. Dillon Francis’ career really took off after Diplo heard his Moombahton music and became a fan of the new sound he was bringing to the electronic music palette. The two connected and headed straight for the studio leading to their collaboration “Que Que” and Francis has released music on Mad Decent.

A-Trak b2b Baauer are two record producers and DJs who really know their way behind a deck. A-trak is a Canadian artist who is one of the most important people in the electronic music scene known for his insane turntable skills and going on tour with Kanye West as his personal DJ. A-trak’s DJ style fuses electronic music and hip-hop so intimately, so it’s only natural that he teams up with BAAUER a trap and heavy bass music producer and DJ. BAAUER is well known for “Harlem Shake” but better known for throwing down high energy sets.

Travis Scott closed out the weekend after an exciting release of his latest studio album, Astroworld. Scott collaborated with Sheck Wes to perform their single “No Bystanders” also featuring Juice WRLD. If you’ve ever been to a Travis Scott show you know he goes hard, and only goes harder when collaborating on stage.

Photo courtesy of Tony Nungaray for Insomniac Events.