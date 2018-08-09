The Heat is On with Special Activities at the Midtown Farmers Market in August

With the heat of summer upon us, the Midtown Farmers Market is giving you a reason to venture outside on Saturday mornings before the heat of the afternoon beckons you to the river or back indoors.

Located in Midtown between 20th between J St. and Kayak Alley, the Midtown Farmers market is hosting a variety of special offerings and activities in August. This is in addition to the up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.

Events happening this month include:

August 11 – Second Saturdays special activities with amazing artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods

August 18 – a Sol Collective children’s activity focused on fun veggie facts and sponsored by Fulcrum Property

August 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – lively & fun Latin fusion music sponsored by SMUD

“The Midtown Farmers market has a series of special events that are hot, hot, hot in August that even include Latin fusion live music in additional to all the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables bursting with flavor, specialty products and gourmet foods,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With an ever-changing assortment of offerings based on seasonality, we believe in feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. The market also has a partnership with Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates that offers free bike valet.

The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.