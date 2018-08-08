Capital Dance Project’s 4th Annual Behind the Barre Weekend

“Made in Sacramento” is the theme for Capital Dance Project‘s (CDP) fourth annual ‘Behind the Barre’ performances taking place at the Crest Theater this Friday, August 10th and Saturday, August 11th.

Since debuting the show in 2015, CDP has continued to push its efforts to include the many aspects of Sacramento’s arts community in its ‘Behind the Barre’ presentations. This year’s performances are set to include nine Sacramento artists and musicians to collaborate closely with CDP’s resident choreographers, including visual artists Raphael Delgado, Franceska Gamez, and Melissa & Melinda Arendt; digital media artists Natalie McKeever, and Brandon Manning; and musician Skylar Peterson. In addition, each night of the show will conclude with a unique performance featuring bassist and singer Casey Lipka on Friday night, while the multi-talented hip-hop artist The Philharmonik will close the show on Saturday night.

CDP founding member Alexandra Cunningham has long been the unofficial spokesperson for the diverse collective of professional dancers featured in ‘Behind the Barre.’

“It’s a wonderful way for us as artists to expand our skills in new ways” said Cunningham in a press release. “We are fortunate to be supported by this community and it’s great to see how we can all combine our talents to produce a unique and innovative show that reflects the community we’ve grown to know and love.”

Sponsored by New Helvetia Brewing Company, this weekend’s shows will have their brews on tap with all proceeds benefiting the artists performing. Art pieces by the visual artist collaborators will be on sale, as well as CDs from Casey Lipka and The Philharmonik on their respective nights.

Beyond the performances, CDP will have 200 underserved youth members of the community in attendance for free in an effort to promote arts to our local youth.

“We feel passionately about giving back to our community” said Cunningham. “I was fortunate to have been able to attend live dance performances as a child and that ultimately inspired me to become a professional ballet dancer. We feel it is our duty as artists to give the same opportunity to Sacramento’s youth. You never know where the next amazing dancer will come from!”

To purchase tickets for Aug. 10 or 11, visit CapitalDanceProject.org/tickets. Or visit New Helvetia Brewing Co., Identity Coffees, The Trade, and Blue Line Arts.

“CDP also has developed a modified version of Behind the Barre, entitled A Sensory-Friendly Dance Performance, designed specifically for individuals with autism or special needs to enjoy a live dance performance in a comfortable, welcoming and inclusive theater environment. A Sensory-Friendly Dance Performance will take place one week after Behind the Barre on Saturday, August 18th at 11:30am and 2pm at the Crocker Art Museum.”

For more information on Capital Dance Project and Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento, visit CapitalDanceProject.org.

Photo courtesy of Manny Crisomoto.