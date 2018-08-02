The Endless Summer Tour Stops at Toyota Amphitheater

Last Saturday, July 28, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign, brought The Endless Summer Tour to the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland, CA. YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, and Murda Beatz, were Saturday night’s openers representing a respected tier of up-and-coming hip-hop acts.

Hosting the rap concert at an outdoor venue made it truly feel like an endless summer night with outdoor seating, grassy places to sit and a variety of food and merchandise vendors surrounding the stage area. Everyone who performed brought an incredible energy to Sacramento, despite the heat, and truly kept the party going. Sometimes you can tell how each artist on the tour really feeds off each others’ energy, and all the performers on Saturday really gave this show their all for the fans.

This is not the first time G-Eazy has joined forces with a wide range of rappers to bring hip-hop fans an inclusive tour. Back in 2016, the Bay Area rapper teamed up with Logic attracting two different fan bases. For The Endless Summer Tour, his collection of supporting acts represents a wide range of tastes, including the following:

Ty Dolla $ign is a rapper from Los Angeles, CA who grew up in the music industry leading to his development as a singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. Although he’s more well know for his rap music, those who have been to a Ty Dolla $ign show will always remember his amazing vocals and skills on the bass guitar.

Lil Uzi Vert is known for being a hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter and musician from Philadelphia, PA. He just celebrated his 24th birthday on July 31 after wrapping up the Northern California leg of the tour in the Bay Area. The young rapper is best known for his feature on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and his singles “XO Tour Llif3“, “The Way Life Goes” feat. Oh Wonder and “Money Longer.” Lil Uzi Vert took the stage after Ty Dolla $ign to get fans hyped up. He always has an incredible stage presence, as he’s known for stage diving while still performing his songs.

G-Eazy is a rapper from Oakland, CA, where he first established his hip-hop roots with other emerging talent like Lil B. Since the beginning of his career in 2012, the young rapper has established a global presence playing international sold out arena tours. He closed out the night playing all his hits and many singles off his latest album, The Beautiful and the Damned. Many guests joined him on stage including bay area legends E-40 and Nef the Pharoah.

Photos by Victoria Kobayashi.