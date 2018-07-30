Looking Ahead at HARD Summer 2018

This upcoming weekend we are headed to Southern California for HARD Summer Music Fesitval taking place on August 4 and 5, at the Fontana Motor Speedway. HARD Summer has carved out a reputation for putting out a unique and forward-thinking electronic and hip-hop infused line-up, where they offer very rare performances from touring artists and b2b sets that have fans geeking out.

Below are some of our most anticipated acts for HARD Summer 2018 and where you can find them on tour later this year in case you won’t be in Southern California this weekend.

Virtual Self

Porter Robinson’s new musical project Virtual Self will be closing out the HARDER stage on Sunday (8/5), where he will be debuting his brand new show in California. Virtual Self just released “Angel Voices,” the technic-Angel edit of “Ghost Voices”, following the announcement of his North American Virtual Self Utopia Tour, with West Coast dates pending. If you’re missing his first appearance in California, his West Coast dates will most likely be announced after he plays his HARD Summer show. You can view his tour dates here, and check back for his West Coast announcement.

Travis Scott

Recently in Hollywood, CA, Travis Scott’s big gold head was spotted above AMOEBA Records. Throughout 2018 Scott has been working on new music and concepts for his next project, alluding to building an Astroworld theme park to go along with his album (which is rumored to drop on August 3), and maybe this big gold head above AMOEBA is a hint for fans. Travis Scott will be closing out the main stage Sunday night at HARD Summer in the midst of an international tour. Scott is also headlining Rolling Loud Bay Area which will be taking over the Oakland Coliseum grounds September 15 and 16.

Tokimonsta

After spending the last few years recovering from brain surgery, Tokimonsta is making a come back with her new EP, Lune Rouge, and going back on tour. You may see her on stage pressing buttons, but her true musical background is found in classical music. Her ear is classically trained explaining why her music in the electronic music scene is more avant-garde. She will be playing a gig in San Francisco that following Friday (8/10), at 1015 Folsom. She will also be joining Zhu on his Dune Fall 2018 tour with dates in September hitting Chico (9/7), San Francisco (9/8), Santa Cruz (9/11), San Luis Obispo (9/12), Los Angeles (9/14&15). You can see her tour dates here.

Diplo b2b Dillon Francis

Besides hitting Vegas every other week, these two are constantly traveling the world playing different shows. This year Diplo has built (yet another) super-group, Silk City, alongside Mark Ronson. The two debuted their first live show at this year’s Governor’s Ball NYC, and will be playing their first West Coast show later this year at Treasure Island Music Festival. To peep Diplo’s latest project, get your tickets to Treasure Island Music Festival happening in Oakland, CA, October 13 and 14.

Elohim

This year was a big year of touring for Elohim, performing solo shows and alongside The Glitch Mob in support of their latest album, “See Without Eyes.” After playing her set at HARD Summer (8/5), Elohim will head up to the Bay Area to play a special show at the California Academy of Sciences (8/9), and play Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival on August 10. You can view our preview coverage for Outside Lands here, and peep ticket options here if you’re interested in the last minute trip!

Ekali

The young Canadian producer has been making waves in California and worldwide as well. After playing HARD Summer and Lollapalooza this summer, Ekali will be embarking on a fall tour starting off in Canada and making its way to San Fransico and Santa Cruz this upcoming October. You can find tickets for her tour here.

To view the full music line-up for HARD Summer 2018, visit here. This 18+ event has both general admission and VIP passes available for purchase, you can check out ticket packages here before they sell out! You can also follow HARD Summer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to stay up to date on any announcements.

HARD Fest just released their 2018 compilation of recommendations and we shared their SoundCloud playlist below: